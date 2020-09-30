Menu
London Theatres Alexandra Palace Theatre
    Alexandra Palace Theatre

    What's on at Alexandra Palace Theatre

    Alexandra Palace Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Alexandra Palace Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Alexandra Palace Theatre

    BY TUBE

    Wood Green is the nearest underground station on the Piccadilly Line. (journey time is 20 minutes from Piccadilly Circus). Exit Wood Green Station and go to bus stop A to pick up the W3 bus up the hill to Alexandra Palace.

    BY RAIL

    Alexandra Palace has its own British Rail Station, fittingly called Alexandra Palace Station. It is located at the Wood Green entrance to the Park. A regular train service runs direct from Moorgate (weekdays only) or from Kings Cross, changing at Finsbury Park.

    BY BUS

    Take the W3 bus from outside the station to the main Palm Court entrance. Some shows offer a free shuttle bus service from both Wood Green and Alexandra Palace stations check on the page of your event to find out more.

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 20th February 2020

    • 30th September 2020 19:30 Wednesday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
    • 1st October 2020 14:30 Thursday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
    • 1st October 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
    • 2nd October 2020 19:30 Friday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
    • 3rd October 2020 14:30 Saturday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
    • 3rd October 2020 19:30 Saturday
      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

