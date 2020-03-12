Menu
Plays The Woman In Black

Offer The Woman In Black Tickets at the Fortune Theatre, London

The Woman In Black

Can you survive the tale of The Woman in Black? Now starring Stuart Fox and Matthew Spencer

1150 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

12+

Child policy
Children under 12 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 27 March 2021
Content
Recommended for ages 12 and above.
Special notice
Please note that the doors close five minutes prior to performance.

The Woman In Black Customer Reviews

4 / 5 (1150 customer reviews)

Emalia Matin

12 March

Incredible show! Only fault is how ridiculously small the women’s toilets are. Smaller than an airplane toilet.

Mr & Mrs Carter

11 March

Very good show but not much leg room in the circle upstairs and could do with air as very hot upstairs

Offer The Woman In Black Ticket Offer Details

SAVE UP TO £27 ON TICKETS

Tuesday - Thursday
Price Band A £66 discounted to £39.00
Price Band B £48 discounted to £33.00
Price band C £36 discounted to £20.00

Friday and Saturday Matinee
Price Band A £69 discounted to £42.00
Price Band B £51 discounted to £33.00
Price Band C £39 discounted to £24.00

Saturday Evenings 
Price Band A £69 discounted to £46.00
Price Band B £51 discounted to £36.00
Price Band C £39 discounted to £25.00

Valid until 16 January 2021. 

Excludes 22 - 26 December 2020.

 

 

 

Next Available Performances of The Woman In Black

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021

Tags:

