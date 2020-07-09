Important Notice

Getting to the Arcola Theatre

Arcola is just 2 minutes’ walk from both Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations, on the London Overground.

  • 5 minutes by train from Highbury & Islington (connecting with Victoria line).
  • 10 minutes by train from Whitechapel(connecting with District and Hammersmith and City lines).
  • 10 minutes by train from Stratford(connecting with CentralJubileeDLR lines and National Rail).

Arcola is a 5-minute bus ride away from Hackney Downs station (10 minutes from Liverpool Street, connecting with CentralCircleHammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines).

 

Arcola is served by the following bus routes:

  • 149 from London Bridge or Edmonton Green.
  • 242 from Tottenham Court Road via Liverpool Street or Hackney Central.
  • 6 or 243 from Old Street or Wood Green.
  • 38 or 56 from Angel or Clapton Pond Roundabout/Lea Bridge Road.
  • 30 or 277 from Highbury and Islington.

