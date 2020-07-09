Visiting Arcola Theatre In their two theatre spaces, Arcola presents major artists alongside cutting-edge work from some of the most exciting emerging companies. Arcola has been a launch pad for artists including Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Alecky Blythe (who had their first plays produced here), Lyndsey Turner, Lucy Kirkwood and Joe Sims. World-renowned playwrights including Bonnie Greer, Frank McGuinness and Sam Shepard have premiered work at Arcola. Actors including Linda Bassett, Clare Higgins, Greg Hicks, Geraldine James, Gemma Jones, Kathyrn Hunter, David Bamber and Toby Jones have all appeared on our stages. In 2015 Arcola was nominated for 9 Off West End awards – more than any other London theatre. Read more