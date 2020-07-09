Getting to the Arcola Theatre

Arcola is just 2 minutes’ walk from both Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations, on the London Overground.

5 minutes by train from Highbury & Islington (connecting with Victoria line).

(connecting with line). 10 minutes by train from Whitechapel (connecting with District and Hammersmith and City lines).

(connecting with and lines). 10 minutes by train from Stratford (connecting with Central, Jubilee, DLR lines and National Rail).

Arcola is a 5-minute bus ride away from Hackney Downs station (10 minutes from Liverpool Street, connecting with Central, Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines).

Arcola is served by the following bus routes: