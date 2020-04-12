This is Me! with Giovanni Pernice tickets available now!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Guiness World Record holder Giovanni Pernice is coming to London’s Her Majesty’s Theatre for one night only! He brings his brand new stage show to London for his fouth year touring. Do not miss your chance to catch Giovanni Pernice on stage in London this spring. Book Giovanni Pernice: This is Me! tickets now to secure your seats!

Giovanni Pernice in London one night only!

Italian dancer and choreographer first came to attention in the UK with his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. He has featured on four series of the smash-hit show three times reaching the finals with his celebrity partners.

Pernice is known for his ballroon and latin dance moves. 2020 marks his fourth year touring the UK and he is set to make a mark with his new show, This is Me! Is a tribute to the music and moves that have defined Giovanni’s career. Garnished with bright lights, an incredible soundtrack and accompanied by his amazing cast of professional dancers Pernice is set to take the stage of Her Majesty’s Theatre by storm.

This gala performance of his new show is sure to be a spectacular event. Do not miss your chance to be a part of this incredible one night only gala performance!

Giovanni Pernice: This is Me! in London this Spring!

This incredible one night only gala performance of Giovani Pernice: This is Me! is guaranteed to be a night that you’ll never forget. Don’t miss the chance to see one of your favourite Strictly Come Dancing star on the stage of Her Majesty’s Theatre. Book your Giovani Pernice: This is Me! tickets today!