The Drive In presents Dumbo in London for just one showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Dumbo today!

Dumbo live-action film on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

A young elephant, whose overly large ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. But when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

Dumbo features such frequent Tim Burton collaborators as Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton as well as Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, and more!

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Dumbo drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Disney's 2019 live-action Dumbo film on the silver screen. Don't miss one of the greatest high school flicks of all time this July! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!