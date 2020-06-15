Cinema: Get Out Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Get Out

Award-winning horror flick Get Out comes to the The Drive In cinema in London this summer!

Important information

Age restriction

15+

Child policy
Rated (15)
Running time
1hr 39min
Performance dates
5 July at 10.50pm and 20 July at 10.40pm
Content
Film contains extreme violence, bloody images, language, and sexual references.
Special notice
Please note: Ticket price is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

