Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £40 per vehicle!

Directed by Jordan Peele (BlacKkKlansman, Candyman), Get Out (2017) is the perfect horror popcorn flick for a night at the drive-in cinema in London. Priced at just £40 per car, the Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water sure drives a hard bargain!

What is Get Out movie about?

Chris, a young African-American, is nervous about visiting his white girlfriend Rose's parents in upstate New York for the weekend. He immediately witnesses odd goings-on when Rose's brother Jeremy and their parents, neurosurgeon Dean and hypnotherapist Missy, make racist and disparaging comments about black people. What began as a simmering uneasiness about their reception of him quickly turns into grave concern when the estate's black housekeeper Georgina and groundskeeper Walter begin exhibiting strange behaviour. But little does Chris know that there is something far more sinister happening at the Armitage residence...

Who stars in Get Out movie?

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Doctor Who, Black Panther, Kick-Ass 2) as Chris Washington, Allison Williams (The Perfection, HBO Girls) as Rose Armitage, Bradley Whitford as Dean Armitage, Caleb Landry Jones as Jeremy Armitage, Stephen Root as Jim Hudson, Lakeith Stanfield as Andre Hayworth / Logan King, Catherine Keener as Missy Armitage, Lil Rel Howery as Rod Williams, Erika Alexander as Detective Latoya, Marcus Henderson as Walter, and Betty Gabriel as Georgina.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

