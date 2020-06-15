Peter Pan stream for "The Shows Must Go On" rescheduled to this Friday Jun 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels After the previously scheduled stream of Peter Pan starring Allison Williams (Get Out, HBO's Girls) and Christopher Walken (Hairspray, Batman Returns) was cancelled in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and the George Floyd murder, the piece will now be streamed on YouTube this Friday, 19 June 2020 as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Shows Must Go On." Last week, the special programme streamed The Wiz in an effort to support works starring underrepresented minorities and Lloyd Webber has stressed: "We stand with our black employees, colleagues, partners, and creators in outrage at acts of racism. Black Lives Matter."

Peter Pan Live starring Allison Williams as the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up and Christopher Walken as Captain Hook will be streamed for free on YouTube for 48 hours beginning this Friday, 19 June 2020 at 7pm.

You won't need pixie dust to get a truly magical experience! The hit 2014 televised production of the original 1954 Broadway musical Peter Pan was noteworthy for casting a woman to play the titular character — a longstanding "gender-bending" tradition for the show. Peter Pan Live (2014) also features new musical numbers plus a restored song that had previously been cut from the production before it premiered on Broadway.

The show features music by Jule Styne and Moose Charlap and lyrics by Adolph Green, Betty Comden, and Carolyn Leigh. Starring alongside Walken and Williams in the show are Kelli O'Hara as Mrs Darling, Christian Borle as Mr Smee, Taylor Louderman as Wendy, and Minnie Driver as the show's narrator, all of whom are joined by a CGI Tinkerbell. Don't miss Peter Pan Live this weekend on YouTube!



The star of Peter Pan Live! is also known for delving in horror flicks following the series finale of Girls on HBO. Before appearing as a scream queen in Netflix's acclaimed film The Perfection, Williams made an award-nominated appearance in Get Out (2017) opposite Daniel Kaluuya.

The plot centres on an African-American who visits his white girlfriend's parents' house for the weekend, only to find they are violently racist. Having won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, Get Out is an absolute must-see on your bucket list of thrillers and will have you on the edge of the seat from start to finish. Catch the movie at The Drive In theatre at Troubadour Meridian Water, London next month!