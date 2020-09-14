Cinema: Mean Girls Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Mean Girls

You go, Glenn Coco! Tina Fey's Mean Girls film brings its sass to The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated 12A.
Running time
1hr 37min
Performance dates
14 August 2020 at 7pm, 14 September 2020 at 7pm
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

