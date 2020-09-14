The Drive In presents Mean Girls in London for 2 showings only!

Get in loser. We're going to The Drive In! One of the most quotable films of all time Mean Girls is heading to the Troubadour Meridian Water drive-in theatre this summer for a fetch one-off!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Mean Girls today!

Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

Cady Heron is the new girl in school. After spending 12 years in Africa as a homeschool student, Cady moves with her zoologist parents to Evanston, Illinois where she attends public school for the first time ever. She quickly becomes a respected member of The Plastics, a popular schoolgirl clique led by queen bee Regina George that includes Gretchen Wieners, the daughter of the inventor of toaster strudel, and the ditzy, dim-witted Karen Smith.

Trouble brews after Cady breaks the unspoken rule of feminism and develops a crush for Aaron Samuels - Regina's ex-boyfriend. A series of backstabbing revenge, catfights, and shade-throwing ensues and soon Cady becomes the most hated girl at North Shore High School. Will she win back her old friends and bring balance to "girl world" once and for all?

The hit 2004 film features an A-list cast starring Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday) as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as frenemy Regina George, Lacey Chabert (The Wild Thornberrys) as Gretchen Wieners, Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables - film) as Karen Smith, Daniel Franzese as Damian Leigh, Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian, and Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Mean Girls drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Lilo and Rachel McAdams on the silver screen. Don't miss one of the greatest high school flicks of all time this July! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!