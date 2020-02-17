Menu
Musicals Les Miserables
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Les Miserables Tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, London

    Les Miserables

    The new production of Les Miserables at the newly reconstructed Sondheim Theatre from December 2019!

    3238 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 17 October 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

    Les Miserables Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3238 customer reviews)

    Joanne Coldrick

    11 hours ago

    Absolutely wonderful, a real memory making experience, loved it.

    James Dickson

    19 hours ago

    Really enjoyed the show, the story was extremely powerful and the cast provided a magnificent evenings entertainment. My only negative would be around the temperature in the theatre - luckily this was during the winter months, but it was still quite stifling and I did hear this comment from others in the vicinity

    Next Available Performances of Les Miserables

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020

    Les Miserables news

    First Look: Production images released for reopening of Les Mis at London's Sondheim Theatre 17/1/2020, 1.10pm
    Replacement Matt Lucas drops out of Les Mis after back injury 10/1/2020, 10.05am
    Stephen Sondheim falls at his home; lunchtime opening event to be delayed 8/1/2020, 11.30am
    Your 2019 West End wrapped — Top 20 London theatre moments in 2019 27/12/2019, 4pm

    Tags:

    MusicalClassicsTop ShowsHalf TermDramaLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayMother's DayWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesPride in LondonEasterDelfont Mackintosh Theatres

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies