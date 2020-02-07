Remaining time: 
    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden

    3 customer reviews

    Menu & Restaurant

    Menu

    2 Course Menu

    Table Reservation
    Automatic reservation for 5.30pm
    Closest tube
    Covent Garden/Holborn
    Restaurant

    Fire & Stone Covent Garden

    31 / 32 Maiden Lane , Covent Garden , London , WC2E 7JS.

    Fire & Stone - Hand Made Pizzas, World Inspired Flavours Fire & Stone offers a different and modern twist on the traditional pizzeria. Taking inspiration from cultures and countries from around the world. We create hand stretched pizza bases, topped with authentic flavour combinations and use only the freshest ingredients. The Covent Garden Location is set over two large floors and can accommodate over 300 guests.

    Event description

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 27 February 2020.

    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3 customer reviews)

    Mark Pritchard

    7 February

    Show was great meal very basic

    LEE Everest

    31 October 19

    The show was fantastic,, was a bit disappointed with the menu in the pizza restaurant not great

    Offer School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden Ticket Offer Details

    Top price ticket and a free two course meal at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden now £75

    Buy a top price ticket and get a two course meal at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden for free.

    Valid Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evening performances until 27 February 2020.

     

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020

    Tags:

    Dinner & ShowComedyChildrenHot TicketsContemporaryShow & DinnerDinnerMeal PackagePre-theatre DinnerAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

