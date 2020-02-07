Dinner and a show in London!

School of Rock tickets along with a Complimentary Dinner at Fire & Stone (Covent Garden)! Dinner and a show in London's West End doesn’t get much better than this!

Dinner and a show, what a way to spend an evening in London’s West End, and our incredible offer means you can get a free dinner with your theatre tickets! School of Rock is one of the most popular shows in the West End and when you start out your night at Fire & Stone, you can be sure it will be a good one! Once you finish your meal, you can make your way to the Gillian Lynne Theatre less than a 10-minute walk from the restaurant and prepare to be schooled!

Free dinner with theatre tickets!

Fire & Stone is located in the heart of theatreland, just between Leicester Square and Charing Cross Stations, making it the perfect place for a pre-theatre meal. With foods and flavours from around the world, this gourmet menu is sure to leave you singing. There will something for every taste and delivered to your table hot and fresh. The short distance from restaurant to theatre means you’ll make it to School with time to spare!

School of Rock tickets and Global Cuisine

School of Rock has been blowing away audiences on stage in the West End with its rocking Andrew Lloyd Webber music and book by Julian Fellowes. Prepare to be amazed as you watch this talented all-star cast play their way to the Battle of the Bands. The 2003 hit movie was beloved by critics and audiences alike, and now you’ve got a chance to learn a lesson for yourself with tickets to School of Rock.

You won’t find a better deal for dinner and a show in London. Your complimentary dinner is arranged for you with our automatic table reservations so your perfect evening is just clicks away. Book School of Rock & Complimentary Dinner at Fire & Stone tickets now!