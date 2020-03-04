Woman in Black Dinner & Show tickets now on sale with a free meal at Fire & Stone!

Avoid the hassle of sorting your own pre-theatre dining with this special Woman in Black ticket offer. Get a free two-course meal when you book tickets for performances held from Tuesday through Friday. This unique offer is valid until 3 July 2020.

Treat yourself to a wonderful night out in the West End with a wonderful gourmet meal at Fire & Stone in Covent Garden. Our automatic reservation system means you don't have to worry about booking your own table, and following your meal, it's just a gentle 5-minute stroll to the Fortune Theatre where you’ll encounter the scariest production in the West End: The Woman in Black.

What's on the menu at Fire & Stone?

Fire & Stone offers a vast range of homemade pizzas, burgers, salads, pasta options and much, much more! Fire & Stone Covent Garden is also noted as one of the most popular pre-theatre eateries in the West End and you can be certain there's something delicious for everyone. There's no doubt you'll be leaving with a satisfied stomach just in time to enjoy the show.

The Woman in Black synopsis

The Woman In Black is the tale of an old man who recounts the darkest period in his life to an actor. By re-enacting his dreaded past, he hopes that he can somehow exorcise his own demons, although it may seem that they get more than what they bargained for. The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre has been captivating audiences for more than 30 years. Be sure not to miss the chance to live through the most terrifying event in live theatre.

Dinner and Show tickets are now available for The Woman in Black, now playing at are now available for, now playing at London's Fortune Theatre

Book your tickets for the record-breaking horror play, The Woman in Black, and take advantage of this monstrously good, meal deal ticket offer while it lasts!