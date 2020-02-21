ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition is the brand new can’t-miss, 14,000 square foot immersive experience that invites you inside the iconic band’s personal and creative journey as it 'skilfully weaves the story of their meteoric rise’ (The Mirror) to global superstardom.

This ‘informative and fun’ (The Telegraph) exhibition takes visitors through a series of atmospheric rooms inspired by ABBA's 8 multi-million selling albums. Step inside the personal stories of band members Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Frida and get ‘a fascinating glimpse of their private selves’ (The Arts Desk) as you explore letters, videos, costumes, instruments and unique artefacts — some of which have not previously been on display in the UK.

ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition takes fans behind-the-scenes to celebrate the heavy-weight influence of one of the most enduring music acts of all time. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind 'extrABBAganza’ (The Mirror), now open through to 31st August 2020 at The O2, London.