Musicals Thriller Live
    Thriller Live Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Thriller Live

    Thriller Live celebrates the world’s greatest entertainer and undisputed King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

    2841 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 25 April 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.
    Special notice
    Peter Andre will not be performing on 14 December at 4pm or at any Sunday evening performances. Please note Wednesday 22 January at 7.30pm is a Singalong performance.

    Thriller Live Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (2841 customer reviews)

    Ms Helen Topping

    14 hours ago

    Upbeat and entertaining line up of our favourite Jackson hits. Great selection of singers and dancers with a variety of scenes and costume changes. A real tribute which got us dancing in our seats - a talented and professional show. I would highly recommend it to anyone!

    Patel

    22 hours ago

    The performers put 100% into the show and involved the crowed. All the hits we were hoping the see were performed. Definitely would go and see it again. The songs were sung by different cast members but I think we would've liked to see more of a MJ impersonator sing his songs to give it the ultimate thriller experience.

    Thriller Live Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE ON TOP PRICE TICKETS

    £93 now £52 Sunday - Thursday performances

    £93 now £57 Friday performances

    £93 now £60 Saturday matinee performances

    £114 now £83 Sunday - Saturday matinee performances

    Valid 1 October - 2 November 2019 and 3 January - 1 April 2020

    Exclusions: 20 December 2019 - 2 January 2020 and 14 - 22 February 2020.

    £114 now £72 Sunday - Saturday matinee performances

    £93 now £42 Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday performances

    £93 now £47 Friday performances

    £93 now £49 Saturday matinee performances

    Valid 3 November - 19 December 2019

     

     

    Thriller Live news

    Peter Andre to guest star in Thriller Live at The Lyric this December 25/10/2019, 5.40pm
    Thriller Live to celebrate its longevity with special Gala Charity Performance 18/7/2018, 4.21pm
    Thriller Live announces new booking period 25/4/2018, 1.46pm
    Cheapest Theatre London Tickets 27/1/2015, 5.41pm

