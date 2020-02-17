A spectacular high octane celebration, Thriller Live at the Lyric Theatre is a tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to work commitments Peter Andre will not be performing on Saturday 14th December at 4pm and any Sunday performances

First performed in 2006, Thriller Live moonwalked into the West End after three acclaimed UK tours and standing ovations across Europe. In a career spanning 40 years, Michael Jackson sold an unparalleled 750 million records worldwide with the Thriller album still the world’s best-selling recording of all time. His music continues to sell in its millions, winning new fans young and old alike. In February Thriller Live will overtake Jersey Boys as the 14th longest running show in the West End, and looks forward to celebrating its 4000th West End performance.

Featuring all the music from Michael Jackson's career from his earliest time in the Jackson 5, Thriller Live songs include I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, They Don’t Care About Us plus many more!

Thriller Live features dazzling dance routines courtesy of the show's director and choreographer, Gary Lloyd who has worked with top artists like Leona Lewis, Will Young, Girls Aloud, Pink and Robbie Williams. There's also choreography by MTV multi-award winner, LaVelle Smith Jnr, who has worked with Michael and Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Destiny's Child and Beyonce.

Get your Thriller Live tickets today for the ultimate tribute to the King of Pop!

"Quite literally thrilling" The Stage

"A total blast" What's On Stage

"A great tonic in these gloomy days" The Evening Standard