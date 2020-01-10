Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre tickets on sale now for the rescheduled 2021 run!

Time to whip out those glass slippers, 'cause Cinderella's a-comin'!

Perhaps in one of the most exciting West End announcements of the year, it has been confirmed that a fresh new take on the classic Cinderella fairytale by none other than musical theatre magnate Andrew Lloyd Webber is in the works.

The production, which will receive its highly anticipated premiere this spring 2021, will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with frequent collaborators JoAnn Hunter and Laurence Connor, who together created not only West End favourite School of Rock, but also the London Palladium smash-hit production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (stylised as Joseph)! Previews will begin 19 March 2021.



Cinderella 2.0? What to expect from an A-list creative team?

The creative team behind the upcoming epic new Cinderella musical will feature a host of A-list creators. Living legend and West End maven Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to provide the music treatment for this sure-fire hit musical adaptation. It will also see a book and original story written by critically acclaimed actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell (best known for her roles in Killing Eve and Call the Midwife), lyrics from David Zippel (City of Angels, Hercules, The Woman in White), and all-new choreography by JoAnn Hunter. The 2020 Cinderella musical will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera).

Further creatives for Cinderella along will be announced in due course.

Who will play the title role in Cinderella?

Of course, the big question here is who will be stepping into the glass slippers... the exciting cast announcement made the demand for this already highly anticipated show increase even further. It was announced that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be starring in Webber's Cinderella musical adaptation as the lead role. Fletcher is currently starring in Les Miserables at London's newly reopened Sondheim Theatre. Fletcher will be joined by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (The View Upstairs, Mamma Mia) as the stepmother. Further casting is yet to be announced.

How to get the best Cinderella Andrew Lloyd Webber tickets?

Tickets for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London are expected to be in incredibly high demand, especially since School of Rock has ended its West End run. UK theatregoers will be hungry for the next Andrew Lloyd Webber show and will stop at nothing to get their hands on those West End Cinderella tickets, even it means enlisting the help of the Fairy Godmother herself. So make sure to be among the first to bibbidi-bobbidi book your tickets to Cinderella at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre whilst stocks last!

Don't forget to keep checking back on our news pages for all the latest info on Andrew Lloyd Webber's forthcoming production of Cinderella the musical.