Musicals Cinderella

Cinderella Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

Cinderella

A new Cinderella production by Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Spring 2021!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
Ticket buyers should plan for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Exact musical length to be confirmed.
Performance dates
19 March 2021 - 24 October 2021

Cinderella Customer Reviews

Joan Miquel Llobera Ramis

10 January

This musical was modern and it used very good songs. It was worth to see. We have enjoyed very much.

Sarah Clifford

5 January

The show was great fun and all the better for not being jammed with known names! Really enjoyed it.

March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021

Who appears in Cinderella

Darren Bell

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Cinderella

Ruth Crafer

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

Evil Stepmother

Cinderella news

FAQ: Andrew Lloyd Webber — Cinderella 2021 musical 16/7/2020, 3.30pm
Opening date for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella moved to 2021 8/7/2020, 9pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber to have safe live performances tested at the London Palladium in July 19/6/2020, 2pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber raises £500,000 for the Actor's Fund through online streaming 19/5/2020, 4pm

