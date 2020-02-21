Menu
Musicals Sammy

Sammy Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

Sammy

Hamilton's Giles Terera to star as Sammy Davis Jr in Sammy The Musical!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
28 July - 19 September 2020
Special notice
For one performance per week, the title role will be played by an alternate actor. The schedule and casting information for this is not yet confirmed, but audiences for those performances will be notified as soon as possible.
Access
Open captioned performance on Saturday, 15 August at 2.30pm. Audio-described performance on Saturday, 15 August at 7.30pm.

Sammy news

UK premiere of Sammy musical to star Giles Terera at the Lyric Hammersmith 21/2/2020, 2pm

Tags:

MusicalCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee WednesdaysMatinee Saturday

We use cookies