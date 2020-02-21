Sammy Lyric Hammersmith tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Olivier Award-winning actor Giles Terera, best known for his role in Hamilton, is set to originate the role of legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in a brand-new musical set to premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this summer. Perhaps most famous for his roles on Broadway in Mr Wonderful (1956) and Golden Boy and in the film Ocean's 11 (1966), "The Candy Man" singer and Rat Pack member is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers of the 20th century.

Sammy Lyric musical creative team and cast

The Sammy Davis Jr Musical features a book, music, and lyrics written by Leslie Bricusse and is directed in London by Clarke Peters (Five Guys Named Moe). The musical will also include additional songs by Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Starring West End superstar Giles Terera, further casting for Sammy The Sammy Davis Jr Musical will be announced in due course along with the full creative team.

What is Sammy The Musical about?

Sammy is a celebration of the life of the legendary entertainer and friend. From a young age, Sammy had his eyes on the prize, hoping to reach superstardom and never looking back. From humble beginnings, Sammy was catapulted into fame and fortune when he became a member of The Rat Pack. He singlehandedly navigated racial tensions in 1960s America to become one of the most beloved performers the 20th century has to offer.

What songs will be in Sammy at the Lyric Hammersmith?

The Sammy musical will feature many of the star's greatest hits, including "What Kind of Fool Am I", "The Candy Man", and "Feeling Good", all of which will be performed by a live onstage band to bring this untold story of love, legacy, prejudice, and talent to life.