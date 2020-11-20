Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Hammersmith

What's on at Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Hammersmith Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Lyric Hammersmith

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Visiting Lyric Hammersmith

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies