    Sammy Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Sammy

    Hamilton's Giles Terera to star as Sammy Davis Jr in Sammy The Musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    28 July - 19 September 2020
    Special notice
    For one performance per week, the title role will be played by an alternate actor. The schedule and casting information for this is not yet confirmed, but audiences for those performances will be notified as soon as possible.
    Access
    Open captioned performance on Saturday, 15 August at 2.30pm. Audio-described performance on Saturday, 15 August at 7.30pm.

