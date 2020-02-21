UK premiere of Sammy musical to star Giles Terera at the Lyric Hammersmith Feb 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 26, 2020) The new musical based on Sammy Davis Jr.'s life Sammy is set to star Olivier winner Giles Terera (Hamilton), who will originate the role of the legendary entertainer in London in a production showing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this summer.

The latest West End jukebox musical based on the life of legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr is set to star Olivier Award-winning actor Giles Terera. The show will open at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London for previews on 29 July and is booking until 19 September 2020. Official press night for Sammy Davis Jr The Musical is scheduled for 5 August 2020.

The musical will run during what would have been Sammy David Jr's 95th birthday.

Who was Sammy Davis Jr?

Sammy Davis Jr is regarded as one of the most significant entertainers from the 20th century and is perhaps best known for not only starring in countless Rat Pack films such as 1966's Ocean's 11, but also for recording more than 60 songs with his long-time collaborator Leslie Bricusse, the likes of which include his biggest hit "The Candy Man." Davis Jr has also starred in numerous Broadway shows, most famously in 1956's Mr Wonderful and 1964's Golden Boy.

Notable associated acts who have worked with Sammy Davis Jr include Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, and Bing Crosby, just to name a few. Davis Jr received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and has also received Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations in the past.

Sammy Davis Jr musical creative team and cast

Sammy: The Sammy Davis Jr Musical is directed by Clarke Peters (Five Guys Named Moe) and will feature additional songs from Anthony Newley as well as a book, music, and lyrics by Bricusse. Further creatives along with additional cast members will be announced in due course.

On the new musical, Peters said: "Sammy was so important to me growing up, we all aspired to be him. But his influence on us as African American men was questionable. I'm delighted that we will be taking audiences on this journey with us, exploring the life and enduring legacy of this complicated but phenomenal entertainer through Leslie's great love letter to his friend and collaborator Sammy Davis Jr."

Giles Terera also commented: "I am excited and very honoured to finally be bringing Sammy Davis Jr's incredible story to fresh new audiences. His triumphs and struggles speak to me and inspire me today more than ever."

Sammy Davis Jr musical tickets available now from £18 and up!

Don't miss the hotly-anticipated Lyric Hammersmith production of Sammy: The Sammy Davis Jr Musical starring Giles Terera. Tickets are expected to be in high demand, so be sure to secure your seats early to avoid disappointment!