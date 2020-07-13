Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

One show per month, each one different from the last. Tickets for Showstopper! The Musical guarantee a new experience every time.

Important information

Age restriction

12+

Child policy
Children under 12 will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 50min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 16 March 2020.
Content
Recommended for ages 12 and above.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (89 customer reviews)

Nina Hulatt

20 February

Great show, would definitely recommend.

Jennifer

19 February

Excellent. Great fun!

Offer Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Ticket Offer Details

SAVE £23 ON TICKETS

£48 now £25

Valid for 16 March and 20 April performances.

Book by 21 February 2020

 

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical news

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical to present an online socially distanced performance this month! 13/7/2020, 12.15pm
Q&A with Susan Harrison from Showstopper! The Improvised Musical 4/2/2019, 1.55pm
Review: The Showstoppers Are In Town! 26/10/2015, 12.02pm
Ode To Improvisation 26/10/2015, 11.50am

