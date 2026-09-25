10 Musicals That Divided Audiences the Most
Published on 25 September 2026
Summary
- You can’t please everyone. And here’s proof. Here are 10 musicals that divided audiences the most.
- Some of the most financially successful musicals have sparked plenty of debate among audiences.
- There are also plenty of musicals that found passionate followings online, even when they struggled to find the same success on stage.
Art is subjective and musical theatre has made that very apparent. Many musicals have divided audiences. Many have divided critics. Many have flopped on stage but had full and enthusiastic lives online.
You’d think that accolades, awards, and commercial success would result in a show beloved by all. Don’t be fooled. Some of the biggest shows out there are actually the marmite of the theatre world. Whether it’s tone, target audience, subject matter, or problematic characters, one person’s fave is another person’s red flag.
So which musicals lasted the test of time? Which caused a fiery debate? Find out now as we discuss the 10 musicals that divided audiences the most.
Why Am I So Single?
This had the potential to be a mega hit! Why Am I So Single? was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - the brains behind SIX. It was fun, current and full of biting social commentary.
However, as it was written by Millennials but primarily parodied Gen Z dating culture, it didn’t quite find its audience.
Though the writing duo nailed the lingo and wrote some incredible songs, many found the plot to be predictable. Ultimately, it gained a cult following, but it couldn’t maintain interest and closed early.
There are still fans online crying over the injustice, us included.
Be More Chill
The power of the internet doesn’t always fuel success, and that’s sadly what happened with Be More Chill.
Be More Chill is a rock musical about an unpopular kid who ingests a supercomputer, hoping it will make him more popular and chill. Even though that premise is incredibly relatable, the musical divided audiences for many reasons.
Firstly, Be More Chill came out just as the Dear Evan Hansen wave was petering out. Covering largely the same topics, it attracted a similar audience, but dealt with issues in a very different way.
Second of all, it was criticised for being juvenile. And seeing as the show received mixed reviews during its initial run in New Jersey, but gained popularity on TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube, it makes sense.
Though the show ran on Broadway and the West End, it could never gain the same popularity live as it could online.
Dear Evan Hansen
Seeing as we’ve already mentioned it, let’s dive deeper into Dear Evan Hansen.
There’s no denying the success and popularity of Dear Evan Hansen. It won six Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It even had a film. But hidden under all that commercial and critical success sat some very valid resistance.
Let’s start out by saying that the songs are incredible. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul know how to write a score! But their morally ambiguous lead caused a bit of controversy.
Though many people found the socially awkward and anxious Evan relatable, his behaviour was manipulative, toxic and morally wrong. On top of his unethical and harmful choices, he faced little to no consequences for his actions, making the show wishy-washy and problematic for many viewers.
Merrily We Roll Along
You’d be forgiven for thinking that Merrily We Roll Along is a classic hit musical. But you’d be wrong. When it first opened in 1981, it flopped hard. People struggled with the chronology of the plot and found the show to be problematic. It closed after just 60 performances.
It then underwent a makeover and got a second life, with the 2021 West End and 2023 Broadway revivals receiving much critical acclaim. But despite a plethora of awards and five-star reviews, many online forums still question the quality and appeal of the show. Some think it’s the best thing that’s happened to musical theatre. Some think it’s fine. Others hate it. It truly is one of the musicals that divided audiences the most.
Rock Of Ages
Oh, boy. The debate on this one is HOT. Rock Of Ages is a rocking jukebox musical about a group of hair-metal rockers trying to live their best lives and stop their favourite bar from closing down.
It’s packed full of beloved 1980s hits and filthy jokes. Many critics and audience members were appalled by the over sexualisation of women in the show. Many couldn’t determine if it was a spoof or a celebration. It was basically a hot mess for most. But there is a dedicated fan base who believe the trashiness is the whole point, chalking up the dirty jokes to banter.
Beetlejuice The Musical
The West End had been uttering the words Beetlejuice repeatedly in the hopes that it would transfer to London. And when it did, audiences were treated to a bold, high-energy musical packed with dark humour, incredible design and brilliant songs.
If you’re a fan of the Tim Burton film, just bear in mind that the musical takes things in a slightly different direction. Beetlejuice is far more central to the story, giving the character much more time in the spotlight. In the original film, Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice only appears for around 17 minutes, so the musical gives us a lot more of the ghost with the most!
It might not be exactly what film loyalists expect, but taken on its own terms, Beetlejuice is a hugely entertaining musical with plenty of its own personality.
RENT
When it first opened in 1996, RENT took some brave steps. It tackled the HIV/AIDS crisis head-on and featured open LGBTQI+ characters. These topics were celebrated by younger audience members, but more seasoned theatregoers were surprised by its blunt approach and walked out.
Despite this initial audience divide, it won praise for changing the sound of musical theatre and for its representation. Now, 30 years on, RENT is one of the musicals that divides audiences the most.
And yet, look who's back. Three decades after its original debut, RENT is returning to the West End for its 30th anniversary. So perhaps the fusty theatregoers who walked out all those years ago might have to eat their words.
Cats
Another show that changed musical theatre was Cats. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical blew people’s minds when it opened in the West End in 1981. Offering the scantest of plots and operating primarily on vibes, it was unlike anything else on the stage. It became an instant success and received rave reviews, earning a Broadway transfer in 1982.
Though it was a commercial success on Broadway, it received mixed reviews. That didn’t stop ticket sales, however, as it ran for 18 years!
45 years on, and Cats is a polarising show. Some still think it was brilliant. Some are baffled by it.
The Lord Of The Rings
Deep in the archives of the West End sits a show. One show that should have ruled them all, but sadly the darkness binds it.
The Lord Of The Rings musical adaptation should have been a runaway success. It had an impressive revolving stage, incredible props and the popularity of the films to help it hit the ground running.
Many people praised the spectacle of the show - it was as epic as the tale itself. Others criticised the fact it relied so heavily on machinery and stage tricks, which removed the human element of the story. Plus, it was really, really long.
Unfortunately, due to the cost of running the show and the critical response, it closed early, never to be considered again.
Jagged Little Pill
Jukebox musicals are always a double-edged sword. People love hearing their favourite songs live. But they hate when a story has to be shoehorned in around the mega hits. And that’s exactly what happened with Jagged Little Pill.
Alanis Morrisette was the moment in the 1990s. Her blunt, gritty, yet catchy songs flooded the radio, and people couldn’t get enough of her. So a musical based on her songs was going to be a huge hit. However, even though many people enjoyed the show and praised it for its score, others were disappointed by the book. Though it dealt with pressing and important topics, some believed that the show lacked focus because it was doing too much. It also faced backlash over changing the gender of one of the characters, leading to accusations of underrepresenting trans and non-binary people on Broadway.
Despite the criticism, the show received 12 Tony Award nominations, and it won two.