Art is subjective and musical theatre has made that very apparent. Many musicals have divided audiences. Many have divided critics. Many have flopped on stage but had full and enthusiastic lives online.

You’d think that accolades, awards, and commercial success would result in a show beloved by all. Don’t be fooled. Some of the biggest shows out there are actually the marmite of the theatre world. Whether it’s tone, target audience, subject matter, or problematic characters, one person’s fave is another person’s red flag.

So which musicals lasted the test of time? Which caused a fiery debate? Find out now as we discuss the 10 musicals that divided audiences the most.

Why Am I So Single?

This had the potential to be a mega hit! Why Am I So Single? was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - the brains behind SIX. It was fun, current and full of biting social commentary.

However, as it was written by Millennials but primarily parodied Gen Z dating culture, it didn’t quite find its audience.

Though the writing duo nailed the lingo and wrote some incredible songs, many found the plot to be predictable. Ultimately, it gained a cult following, but it couldn’t maintain interest and closed early.

There are still fans online crying over the injustice, us included.

Be More Chill

The power of the internet doesn’t always fuel success, and that’s sadly what happened with Be More Chill.

Be More Chill is a rock musical about an unpopular kid who ingests a supercomputer, hoping it will make him more popular and chill. Even though that premise is incredibly relatable, the musical divided audiences for many reasons.

Firstly, Be More Chill came out just as the Dear Evan Hansen wave was petering out. Covering largely the same topics, it attracted a similar audience, but dealt with issues in a very different way.

Second of all, it was criticised for being juvenile. And seeing as the show received mixed reviews during its initial run in New Jersey, but gained popularity on TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube, it makes sense.

Though the show ran on Broadway and the West End, it could never gain the same popularity live as it could online.

Dear Evan Hansen

Seeing as we’ve already mentioned it, let’s dive deeper into Dear Evan Hansen.

There’s no denying the success and popularity of Dear Evan Hansen. It won six Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It even had a film. But hidden under all that commercial and critical success sat some very valid resistance.

Let’s start out by saying that the songs are incredible. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul know how to write a score! But their morally ambiguous lead caused a bit of controversy.

Though many people found the socially awkward and anxious Evan relatable, his behaviour was manipulative, toxic and morally wrong. On top of his unethical and harmful choices, he faced little to no consequences for his actions, making the show wishy-washy and problematic for many viewers.

Merrily We Roll Along

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Merrily We Roll Along is a classic hit musical. But you’d be wrong. When it first opened in 1981, it flopped hard. People struggled with the chronology of the plot and found the show to be problematic. It closed after just 60 performances.

It then underwent a makeover and got a second life, with the 2021 West End and 2023 Broadway revivals receiving much critical acclaim. But despite a plethora of awards and five-star reviews, many online forums still question the quality and appeal of the show. Some think it’s the best thing that’s happened to musical theatre. Some think it’s fine. Others hate it. It truly is one of the musicals that divided audiences the most.

Rock Of Ages

Oh, boy. The debate on this one is HOT. Rock Of Ages is a rocking jukebox musical about a group of hair-metal rockers trying to live their best lives and stop their favourite bar from closing down.

It’s packed full of beloved 1980s hits and filthy jokes. Many critics and audience members were appalled by the over sexualisation of women in the show. Many couldn’t determine if it was a spoof or a celebration. It was basically a hot mess for most. But there is a dedicated fan base who believe the trashiness is the whole point, chalking up the dirty jokes to banter.