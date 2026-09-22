20 Movie Musicals Ranked From Worst to Best
Published on 22 September 2026
Summary
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20 movie musicals are ranked from worst to best, covering classics, animated films and modern adaptations.
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Highlights include Grease, Hairspray, The Lion King and Wicked, praised for their music, stories and performances.
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The top three are Les Misérables, West Side Story and Tick, Tick… Boom!, with Tick, Tick… Boom! ranked first.
What came first, the movie or the musical? Well, today it doesn’t matter because we’re ranking 20 movie musicals from worst to best.
Movies and musicals have always gone hand in hand. In fact, musicals are so popular on screen that some TV shows come up with the wildest plot points to squeeze in a musical episode. Luckily, we won’t be talking about any of those today. We’re talking full-blown movie musicals.
From star-studded CG nightmares to animated classics, we’ve selected 20 movie musicals of note - both good and bad.
20. Cats (2019)
Sorry, Andrew Lloyd Webber, but it is universally acknowledged that Cats is the worst movie musical of all time.
The 2019 feline-filled film had all the ingredients for success. A classic musical that is beloved by millions. A stellar cast. Cats. Unfortunately, the musical movie just didn’t turn out how anyone imagined, and it was a critical and box office flop.
19. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Who doesn’t want a joy-filled romp on a Greek island? The 2008 Mamma Mia! musical movie adaptation brought all the sun, laughter and hits to the silver screen so people all around the world can enjoy the ABBA jukebox musical. And they did! So much so, there was a sequel made.
With Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic West, and Christine Baranski, it had the blingiest of star castings.
Though Mamma Mia! was a massive success, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again didn’t quite fulfil its potential. Rewinding to Donna’s time on the island, the younger cast members made the film lose some of its charm and, dare we say, cheesiness.
18. Matilda The Musical (2022)
So it was a book that was adapted into a film which was adapted into a musical which was adapted into a musical movie. So it has to be good!
Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly rocked the world when Matilda The Musical opened at the Cambridge Theatre in 2010. Telling the tale of a special little girl, it was fun, witty, and relatable for a lot of children. So when a musical movie adaptation hit the screens, kids all over the world were obsessed.
And it wasn’t a bad movie. It just lacked a bit of magic.
17. La La Land (2016)
In 2016, Damien Chazelle, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul breathed new life into movie musicals… with the help of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. La La Land was a critical and box office hit. It even received 11 Academy Award nominations, winning five.
The musical movie was so popular that a stage adaptation is currently in the works. And though it was beloved when it first came out, its adoration seems to have dipped over the past decade.
16. Into The Woods (2014)
Stephen Sondheim’s fairytale mash-up has earned its legacy in musical theatre history. Into The Woods features characters from tales you know and love including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more, to highlight the darker side of these children’s stories.
Starring Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, and Emily Blunt, it was bound to be a box office hit, though it received mixed reviews from critics.
Prior to the film’s release, it hadn’t been on the West End stage since 1990. But if you’re quick, you can see it at the Noel Coward Theatre.
15. Oliver! (1968)
There’s nothing more nostalgic than watching Oliver! on the TV while picking out the toffee coins from a tin of Roses. The classic movie musical made Oliver feel like part of the family every time it was shown at Christmas. And even though the musical movie is almost 60 years old, it’s still a fan favourite.
14. The Greatest Showman (2017)
Singing and tap dancing Hugh Jackman is the best kind of Hugh Jackman, and that’s exactly what we got in The Greatest Showman.
Telling the story of circus owner and showman, P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is a period drama that gives us a peek behind the curtain while dazzling us with all the glitz the Big Top has to offer.
Alongside Hugh Jackman was Zendaya and Zac Efron, plus musical theatre legend, Keala Settle. With those stars and a score from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it was a surefire hit.
13. Moulin Rouge! (2001)
Baz Luhrmann’s glamorous jukebox movie musical made waves in cinema. Set in the famed Parisian cabaret, it made a whole generous of uni students try absinthe for the first time (it was not a good time, let me tell you). And when the viewers weren’t chasing the green fairy, they were nursing their broken hearts after witnessing a truly tragic love story.
Moulin Rouge! saw Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor belt out banger after banger, all while pursuing forbidden love. It was loud, it was sexy, and it was emotional. And it’s made an amazing stage musical, too. See the sights of Paris at the Piccadilly Theatre.
12. The Colour Purple (2023)
Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize novel, The Colour Purple, is an essential piece of literature. It tells the harrowing story of a young black woman living in Georgia in the early 1900s.
The musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2005, where it was nominated for 11 Tony Awards. It was revived in 2015 and took home the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical Award. The success of the stage show led to a musical movie adaptation, which was a critical success.
11. The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King is the pride and joy of Disney. Not only was the original animated musical movie a global success, but the resulting stage musical at the Lyceum Theatre is still a favourite today. Both were so successful that Disney made a photorealistic remake starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Beyonce. It shattered box office records and earned a whopping $1.657 billion globally.
10. Cabaret (1972)
Though the film came out over 50 years ago, Cabaret still feels as relevant as ever. The Kander and Ebb musical movie about an underground club in 1930s Berlin sees a group of misfits and artists who refuse to be anything but themselves - despite the danger.
The 1972 movie musical was such a big success, it was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the National Film Registry due to its significance.
9. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The musical comedy horror stirred something in the socially unconventional masses. The tribute to science fiction and horror B movies became a cult hit and has some of the most dedicated fans of any IP out there.
Featuring a mad scientist and alien known as Frank-N-Furter (played by the late-great Tim Curry), it’s a wacky, campy great time that’s still attracting cinema visits today.
8. Hairspray (2007)
Who doesn’t love bubblegum pop coupled with radical activism? Hairspray centres on a plus sized teen who is determined to become a star on the local TV dance show. While she experiences rejection, she learns there’s more prejudice than just fat phobia going around. She joins the local black community to rally against racial segregation and fight for what’s right.
It’s an uplifting, inspiring movie musical packed full of catchy numbers. Oh, and Christopher Walken is in it.
7. Grease (1978)
No movie musical list is complete without Grease. The 1970s tale of opposites attract is still beloved by audiences today. In fact, it’s so popular there has been live experiences over summer so you can feel like you’re part of the movie!
6. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
A man-eating plant, a geek, and a tale of unrequited love. Say less. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s dystopian horror musical movie celebrated the underdog and slow-growing romance. With one of the best songs in musical theatre history (Suddenly, Seymour), it’s still cherished by both musical theatre lovers and film nerds around the world.
5. Wicked (2024)
You couldn’t escape the film adaptation of Wicked when it came out in 2024. So of course it’s in the top 5 of our top movie musicals ranking.
The enchanting tale of two unlikely friends starred Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. The two powerhouse singers were the perfect stars to bring the characters to life.
4. In The Heights (2021)
You may know Lin-Manuel Miranda because of Hamilton, but he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for In The Heights.
The rap-through musical was Miranda’s first hit show. It’s a celebration of community and Latinx life in New York City, filled with joy, hope, and love. The stage show received 13 Tony nominations, winning four, including Best New Musical.
It was adapted into a movie musical in 2021 starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Berrera, Stephanie Beatriz, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and has a Rotten Tomato approval rating of 94%.
3. Les Miserables (2012)
It’s the longest-running musical in the world, and the movie musical adaptation won three Academy Awards.
With an all-star cast and some of the best songs in musical theatre history, Les Miserables was bound to be an absolute hit!
2. West Side Story (1961)
Widely regarded as the prime example of movie musical excellence, the 1961 screen adaptation of West Side Story set the bar for subsequent films pretty high, and not much has been able to meet it.
Not only is it a beautiful and tragic tale of young love, it’s also celebrated for its cinematography and choreography, which are still hailed as some of the best in the movie musical business.
1. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)
You weren’t expecting that one, were you? Tick, Tick… Boom! is a semi-autobiographical movie musical about the late Jonathan Larson. It follows the young theatre writer as he’s trying to break into the industry with little to no success. While he’s filled with stress and struggling to create something that will get his foot in the door, he returns to an abandoned project that eventually becomes RENT.
The movie musical adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom! works on so many levels. Not only was it a beautiful piece of art, it also highlighted the years of work an overnight success actually entails. It also allowed us to get insight into Jonathan’s life, as he sadly passed away suddenly just before RENT hit the stage.
Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! has a frantic and urgent energy about it, making it a thrilling movie musical.