2020 Olivier Award winners to be announced digitally on 25 October Sep 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels This year's Olivier Award winners will be revealed as part of a digital ceremony to be broadcast on Magic FM and ITV, it has been confirmed. After the live ceremony due to be held on 5 April was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, it was later announced that the awards would carry on later in the year in digital form so long as current government advice would allow it.

Jason Manford to host the specially broadcast Olivier Awards ceremony. (Photo © John Phillips/Getty Images)

Olivier Awards 2020 to be presented on 25 October

The special ceremony will be hosted by English comedian Jason Manford, who is perhaps best known for hosting such BCC and ITV television programmes as A Question of Sport: Super Saturday, Bigheads, Comedy Rocks, Show Me the Funny, and The One Show.

The event will be in different locations at the London Palladium and will include socially distanced performances and interviews to be pre-taped next month. The main show will be broadcast on ITV while winners from categories not awarded on-air will be broadcast on YouTube.

Will there be an Olivier Awards in 2021?

The organisation has also announced that the 2021 Olivier Awards will likely not happen next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a lack of running shows that can be nominated. However, this has yet to be set in stone and will likely be confirmed in the spring following a thorough investigation.

What Julian Bird said about the Olivier Awards

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) Chief Executive Julian Bird said: "We are excited to be able to honour this year's nominees and winners during a very difficult time for our industry, and demonstrate the outstanding talent we have in our theatre sector in the UK. Coming together to celebrate their achievements feels more poignant now than ever before as we all fight collectively to save our theatre industry. I hope that everyone working in, or simply missing the theatre, will join us on the 25 October to celebrate last year's achievements and remain hopeful for our future."

Multi-award nominee & Juliet predicted to win big

The sleeper hit starring Miriam-Teak Lee that quickly rose among the ranks of top-selling West End shows has been nominated for a whopping nine Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. Featuring Max Martin's greatest hits and backed by award-winning fanfare and critical acclaim, & Juliet proves there is life after Shakespeare. The hit musical is now booking from 12 March 2021 until 23 October 2021 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London.