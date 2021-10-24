5 great offers on West End tickets you need to snatch up!

Posted on 24 October 2021

The West End is in full swing and we’re spoilt for choice, once again, on what to see! Theatre fans, if you’re looking to treat yourself to some live theatre this coming Winter then we have some fantastic offers that will make choosing that bit easier! Be quick and book great theatre tickets at greater prices!

The Prince of Egypt

Experience the epic DreamWorks Animation film The Prince of Egypt come to life live on stage. Head to the West End’s Dominion Theatre for a remarkable night of theatre, packed with staggering emotion, magnificent music by legend Stephen Schwartz, and spectacular dance. Don’t miss this epic new musical which is set to close on 8 January 2022. Secure your tickets for The Prince of Egypt now and pay no fees!



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Mike

The Tony Award winner for Best Play 2013 is heading to Charing Cross Theatre this Winter for its London premiere. Christopher Durang’s beloved comedy is a skilful combination of Chekhov with modern-day celebrity culture, social media and concerns of ageing. This irresistible play will only be in London for a limited 8-week run! Book now and you can save up to £16 on tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Mike.



Magic Mike Live

Looking for a Halloween treat? Wanting to make Bonfire Night hotter than ever? Head to London’s Hippodrome Casino for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live based on the hit films. Indulge in a night of sizzling entertainment and prepare for an unforgettable night of 360-degree entertainment. Snap up your tickets for Magic Mike Live now and pay no fees!



Only Fools and Horses musical

Take a seat in the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket and witness Britain’s beloved sitcom come to life. Join Del Boy and Rodney in Peckham and relive their iconic adventures and schemes accompanied by songs from Chas n Dave (with additional music by Jim Sullivan and Chas Hodges). Get these high in demand tickets for Only Fools and Horses now save up to £40!

La Clique

This Christmas the saucy and dazzling La Clique is coming to London for eight weeks only! This Olivier Award-winning show features a unique blend of circus, cabaret and comedy. Featuring the best of the best, this incredible line-up guarantees to wow, with old favourite acts and extraordinary new ones! Make this Christmas merry whether you’re naughty or nice – grab your tickets for La Clique now and pay no fees!