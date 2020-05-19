Andrew Lloyd Webber raises £500,000 for the Actor's Fund through online streaming May 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has managed to raise half a million pounds for the Actor's Fund by streaming his shows for free online. The charitable organisation provides emergency financial wellness and support for actors in the entertainment community and have become a pivotal lifeline for many during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has helped the theatre community tremendously in a time of need with the help of his free YouTube streams.

For the past month and a half, Andrew Lloyd Webber has been streaming his musicals online for free for 24 to 48 hours each. The streams appealed to audiences who in turn have donated a total of half a million pounds for charity.

On raising the money, the Cats creator said: "Thank you for so generously donating – we've raised half a million dollars for the Actor's Fund. I hope you realise that theatre will always be there. It will come back. I didn't think we'd be locked down for so long, I'm afraid it might be a bit longer yet. But you can't get rid of me – I'll be back doing various things, maybe I'll do a little bit from my new Cinderella. Thank you for watching, particularly those of you that got through By Jeeves. Goodbye, give generously and thank you."

Lloyd Webber's West End theatre remain dark for now, but he has two huge productions up his sleeve for the autumn season when theatres are expected to be fully back up and running:

Disney's Frozen The Musical will make its West End premiere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 30 October 2020 whilst his brand-new musical adaptation of Cinderella starring West End superstar Carrie Hope Fletcher* is all set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 9 October for previews.

What West End Andrew Lloyd Webber shows are streaming on YouTube for free?

So far, Andrew Lloyd Webber has streamed the following productions for free:

Friday, 15 May: Cats

Friday, 8 May: By Jeeves

Friday, 1 May: Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration

Friday, 24 April: Love Never Dies

Friday, 17 April: The Phantom of the Opera

Friday, 10 April: Jesus Christ Superstar

Friday, 3 April: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher in the eponymous role opposite the recently announced Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Evil Stepmother, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is the unmissable West End event of the year!

*Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to release her new children's book on 17 September 2020. Read more about it here: "Carrie Hope Fletcher's new children's book to be released in September"