Menu
Musicals Phantom of the Opera
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Phantom of the Opera Tickets at the Her Majesty's Theatre, London

    Phantom of the Opera

    After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.

    3560 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 17 October 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 10 and above. Contains adult themes, strobe lighting, lightning effects, and gun shots.
    Access
    6 May - Signed Performance. 9 May Matinee - Captioned Performance. 12 May - Audio Described Performance

    Phantom of the Opera Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3560 customer reviews)

    Mr Yates

    9 hours ago

    Great show in a wonderful old theatre Seats were very cramped tho. No good if you’re 6 foot plus !

    Neil Hay

    22 hours ago

    Excellent show, really enjoyed the experience!!!

    Next Available Performances of Phantom of the Opera

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020

    Phantom of the Opera news

    Legendary theatre director and producer Hal Prince dies aged 91 1/8/2019, 11am
    Josh Piterman to lead new cast of Phantom of the Opera in London's West End 23/7/2019, 1.20pm
    The Phantom of the Opera wins West End Eurovision for second consecutive year 29/4/2019, 5pm
    Christmas Countdown Q&A with Paul Ettore Tabone of The Phantom of The Opera 17/12/2018, 2.29pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHalf TermDramaBest Of BritishMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayHalloweenMother's DayWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesLW TheatresEasterAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies