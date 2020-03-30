Victoria Hamilton-Barritt to play the evil stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Meet the new wicked stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt joins the cast of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London

Further casting for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been announced with Victoria Hamilton-Barritt set to star as the evil stepmother opposite the previously confirmed Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role. The show is scheduled to open for previews on 9 October 2020 at the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre, where it is booking now until 13 December 2020.

Spotlight on Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

Award-winning British actress Victoria Hamilton-Barritt last graced the West End stage as Victoria in the Piccadilly Theatre production of Death of a Salesman opposite Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce.

Her other notable stage credits include Inez in The View UpStairs (2019, Soho Theatre), Kate in The Wild Party (2017, The Other Palace), The Narrator in Murder Ballad (2016, Arts Theatre), Daniela in Lin Manuel Miranda's In The Heights (2014, Southwark Playhouse), Diana Morales in A Chorus Line (2013, London Palladium), Louise in Gypsy (2012, Leicester Curve), Rizzo in Grease (2010, Piccadilly Theatre), Maria in Desperately Seeking Susan (2007, Novello Theatre), Anita in West Side Story (2006, tour), Carmen Diaz in Fame (2005, Aldwych Theatre), and her West End debut as an understudy for Lisa in Mamma Mia! (2003).

In 2016, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt won the Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical for her performance in In The Heights. She has also received multiple award nominations including the 2011 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in a Musical (Flashdance), the 2014 Offies Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (In The Heights), the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (In The Heights), the 2016 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Murder Ballad), the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical (Murder Ballad), the 2019 Offies Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (The View UpStairs), and the 2019 Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (The View UpStairs).

Hamilton-Barritt's film credits include a minor role as "Hollywood Director's Assistant" in A Bunch of Amateurs, which starred Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!) and Burt Reynolds, as well as the BBC's made-for-TV movie A Tale of Two Cities narrated by Michael York.

Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre creative team

The new Cinderella musical produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, ENO's Chess, School of Rock, Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon, Oliver!) and features choreography by JoAnn Hunter (Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Curtains, The Nutty Professor). Further cast and creatives will be announced in the coming months.

Gillian Lynne Theatre to be refurbished during coronavirus lockdown

Ahead of the Cinderella premiere, LW Theatres will be carrying out an internal upgrade of the Gillian Lynne Theatre (formerly the New London Theatre), including the installation of more toilets and the renovation of the front of house and auditorium.

Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre tickets now on sale from £24 and up!

The fairy godmother's pumpkin carriage is set to take off just in time for Halloween! Tickets for Cinderella showing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are now available from just £24 and up. Be sure to bibbidi-bobbidi-book your tickets today before the clock strikes midnight, or you may just live to regret it!