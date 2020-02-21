Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo to headline Drag! Live one-off at the London Coliseum Feb 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Drag queens Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo from RuPaul's Drag Race UK are set to headline a new one-off performance of Drag! Live at the London Coliseum, it has been announced. The opera ballet theatre drag show will mark the first-ever drag takeover in the venue's herstory and will be on for just one night only. Tickets for Drag Live! at the Coliseum are on sale now from just £24 and up!

TuckShop presents the 'herstoric' new show Drag! Live on the London Coliseum stage for just one night only (5 April 2020)! The variety show extravaganza will star RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalists Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz alongside fellow drag queens Adam All, Baby, Cara Melle, HERR, Holly Stars, Kitty Scott Claus, Lolo Brow, Meth, Ophelia Love, The Family Gorgeous, and Vanity Milan (lineup subject to change without notice).

High soprano Divina De Campo will show off her impressive operatic range of five octaves whilst The Family Gorgeous from Channel 4's Drag SOS will make a special guest appearance.

Drag! Live won't mark the first time that RuPaul's Drag Race stars have appeared on the West End stage. Drag Race judge Michelle Visage (who also produced the UK version of the show) as well as Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio have both appeared in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the roles of Miss Hedge and Loco Chanelle respectively.

About TuckShop

TuckShop is branded as an entertainment company "like no other" and is head by West End producer Christopher D. Clegg. The company specialises in artist representation, club promotion, theatrical productions, and merchandising for all things drag.

Christopher Clegg said on the show, "I remember my first time at the London Coliseum, I was blown away by the talent, the people and the building... so to be the first EVER drag show in history taking over this iconic venue is just an incredible honour. We have an amazing line up of drag performers and we will be filling the theatre with TuckShop's signature brand of madness, music and mayhem."

With the unprecedented rise in drag popularity over the last ten years boosted in large part by the increasing acceptance of the LGBT community, TuckShop remains the flagship of UK drag culture thanks to Clegg's fifteen years of experience as a West End producer, marketing expert, and theatre manager. In addition to creating bespoke shows and national touring productions, TuckShop also represent some of best of UK's drag queen talent, increasing their publicity through promotion, branding, and regular bookings. An ever-expanding roster of performers combined with various new production under development and a new online store make TuckShop a force to be reckoned with as it works endlessly to bring drag to the forefront of entertainment.

