Tickets for Drag Live! at the London Coliseum on sale now!

The shade of it all! The West End's London Coliseum is officially getting a makeover this April in the first-ever drag queen takeover in the venue's herstory. Jointly presented by Tuckshop, the one-off production of Drag Live! is bound to snatch wigs. The library is open, so get ready for some epic reads and lip-sync battles galore. On for just one night only, tickets for Drag Live! at the Coliseum are expected to sell out quickly so be sure to book your tickets fast, hunties, or you may just live to regret it! Sorry 'bout it.

Drag queens appearing in Drag Live! this April

RuPaul's Drag Rage UK finalists Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo (who will be showing off her four-octave operatic range and high soprano vocals) are set to appear on stage in the West End drag cast alongside drag stars Adam All, Baby, Cara Melle, HERR, Holly Stars, Kitty Scott Claus, Lolo Brow, Meth, Ophelia Love, The Family Gorgeous, and Vanity Milan.

About RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race produced by Michelle Visage premiered on BBC Three on 3 October 2019, but Drag Live! won't mark the first time Drag Race stars have appeared on the London theatre stage. The West End has also seen Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio star in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, showing the world that 'anus-thing is possible' (Alaska) for the world of drag.

Don't get bitter. Get better.