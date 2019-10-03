Remaining time: 
    Drag! Live at the London Coliseum Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Drag! Live at the London Coliseum

    For the first time in West End herstory, drag is taking over the London Coliseum for one night only!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hr
    Performance dates
    5 April 2020
    Content
    Performed to a recorded sountrack.
    Access
    To be confirmed.

    ConcertsComedyOne-offPremiereHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishStar PowerLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little DifferentSpecial Events

