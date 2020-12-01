Book the best tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical today!

Get up, stand up and book your tickets for the hotly anticipated Bob Marley musical coming next summer!

Get Up, Stand Up The Bob Marley Musical to open at the Lyric Theatre for previews in May!

"It’s not all that glitters is gold, half the story has never been told." The life of famed Jamaican reggae singer and Rastafari icon Bob Marley has finally been given the full West End treatment with a production featuring the legend's greatest hits. The musical opens for previews on 28 May 2021 at the Lyric Theatre in London with opening night scheduled for 16 June 2021.

What is Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical about?

Taking inspiration from Bob Marley's acclaimed visionary lyrics that have inspired generation after generation, this new production will have unlimited access to the artist's platinum-selling records in order to bring his extraordinary tale of passion from Trenchtown all the way to Londontown. A euphoric cast of live performers will join forces with some of the best reggae musicians around to create an unforgettable, melodious evening.

From the rural Jamaican hills armed with just his immense talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley worked his way up to the top of the music scene to promote his prophetic messages of unity and love to much international fanfare. Get Up, Stand Up! captures Marley's unwavering determination to achieve his goals and his rebellious nature. So lively up yourself and celebrate the magical, musical charm of the biggest global superstar to ever come out of Nine Mile, Jamaica.

What songs will appear in the Bob Marley musical at London's Lyric Theatre ?

Get caught in the rhythm of such electrifying hits as "I Shot the Sheriff", "Waiting in Vain" "Could You Be Loved", "No Woman No Cry", "Exodus", "Redemption Song", and many more. Get Up, Stand Up! is bound to be a summer season highlight and you won't want to miss a beat of this perfect tonic for fun!

Full creative team announced for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Get Up, Stand Up! is directed by Clint Dyer and written by Lee Hall. The upcoming new show will feature choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, musical supervision by Phil Bateman, video design by Tal Yarden, and musical direction by Sean Green. It is produced in London's West End by Playful Productions, Stage Play, and Cedella Marley.

See Get Up, Stand Up! safely with tickets on sale now!

The new Bob Marley musical is compliant with SOLT's See It Safely campaign to ensure audience safety at the Lyric Theatre. Tickets for Get Up! Stand Up are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to book today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst availability lasts!