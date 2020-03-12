Bring It On musical tickets now on sale for London run

Bring It On The Musical is returning to London just in time for Christmas. Tickets on sale now!

Who wrote Bring It On musical?

Bring It On features lyrics written by Amanda Green (High Fidelity) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), music by Miranda and Tom Kitt, and a book by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q). The musical is loosely based on an original screenplay by Jessica Bendinger.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer and lyricist whose sheer number of awards lays testament to his unwavering talent. In addition to Bring It On and Hamilton, his most notable works also include 21 Chump Street, In the Heights, and songs for the Disney film Moana. Miranda has three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, an Emmy, a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Fellowship, and Kennedy Center Honor under his belt.

Amanda Green is an American actress, singer, and songwriter whose most notable works include the lyrics for For the Love of Tiffany: A Wifetime Original Musical, lyrics for High Fidelity, and lyrics for Hands on a Hardbody based on the documentary film of the same name which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. In addition to receiving the 2004 Jonathan Larson Award, Green is also a contributor for Playboy magazine.

Tom Kitt is a Tony Award-winning American musician, composer, and orchestrator who is perhaps best known for his work on American Idiot, Everyday Rapture, and Next to Normal. He has been called “one of the best melodists of our generation” by fellow Bring It On collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Where is Bring It On The Musical set?

Rather than taking place in California at San Diego’s Rancho Carne High School, Bring It On The Musical does a backflip and takes place at Truman High School instead in an unnamed US state. Bid farewell to Big Red, the Toros and their rival cheerleading squad, the East Compton Clovers. Jessica Bendinger has passed the torch to the new writing team, as Bring It On The Musical brings something fresh and new to the table. Not only can you be reassured that the original Torrance Shipman storyline will be left alone, but you’re also guaranteed to be pleasantly surprised by the new Bring It On musical characters and plotlines.

What is Bring It On musical about?

Bring It On follows Campbell, who’s been crowned cheer-royalty and set to take over the cheerleading squad for a cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. That is, until she’s zoned out of her school district and forced to attend Jackson High School. Her hopes of becoming the Queen Bee are shattered, but an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into the competition, this time with a powerhouse squad that’s ready to bring their a-game! Prepare for total domination, jaw-dropping gymnastics, mouth-watering choreography, a high-voltage score, and unforgettable musical numbers!

Who is starring in the Bring It On musical cast UK?

The Bring It On Southbank Centre cast stars Amber Davies (Love Island series 3 winner, 9 to 5 The Musical) as Campbell, Louis Smith as Cameron, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Ayden Morgan as La Cienega, Chloe Pole as Skylar, Frances Dee as Kylar, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Marvyn Charles as Twig, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven, Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Biancha Szynal, Gareth Moran, Jack Dargan, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Matthew Dawkins, Roshani Abbey, and Zinzile Tshuma.

Top 5 Bring It On The Musical facts

Bring It On received two Tony Award nominations for Best Musical and Best Choreography plus five Drama Desk Award nominations, including for Outstanding Lyrics. Half of the Broadway cast were actual former cheerleaders due to the show’s complex cheerleading routines. Bring It On became the first Broadway musical to feature a transgender high school character, La Cienega, originally portrayed by Gregory Haney. There was a legal battle over the musical’s rights, with screenwriter Jessica Bendinger filing a lawsuit citing she had the licensing rights for the theatrical production. Seeking credit and compensation for the musical, Bendinger ended up settling out of court instead. The musical has received mostly positive reviews and has been called “sassy”, “a high-energy stage spectacle”, and “witty.”

The Bring It On musical UK tour is set to take London Theatreland by storm this holiday season! Featuring all your favourite Bring It On musical songs that made the Broadway production so cute and popular to boot, the London return is sure to be packed with just the right dosage of feel-good energy. Grab your Spirit Stick and book your Bring It On musical UK tickets today for the London Southbank Centre run.