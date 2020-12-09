Menu
Musicals Bring It On
    Bring It On Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Bring It On

    Love Island's Amber Davies gets ready to bring it in London this Christmas!

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 10+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    9 December 2020 - 10 January 2021
    Access
    The performance on Friday, 11 December at 7.30pm will be British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). The performance on Tuesday, 22 December at 2.30pm is a Relaxed Performance.

    Bring It On The Musical announces London run and full cast! 5/3/2020, 1.25pm

