Catherine Tate to Return as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!
Published on 26 November 2026
Summary
- Catherine Tate will return to the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! for a six-week run at the Trafalgar Theatre, from 18 January to 27 February 2027.
- Tate previously played the gloriously outrageous First Lady in the West End from late April to July 2026.
- The Olivier Award-winning comedy continues its extended London run, with performances now booking through to June 2027.
She's back, and she's bringing those iconic ringlets with her! Catherine Tate is set to reprise her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Oh, Mary!, returning to the Trafalgar Theatre for six weeks from 18 January to 27 February 2027.
The much-loved comedian and actor previously took on the role during the show's London run from late April to July 2026. Now, following a succession of celebrated performers stepping into Mary's shoes, Tate is back for another stint as America's most gloriously dysfunctional First Lady.
Best known for creating and starring in The Catherine Tate Show, as well as playing Donna Noble in Doctor Who and Nellie Bertram in The Office (US), Tate brings her unmistakable comic timing to Cole Escola's outrageous Broadway hit.
When Is Catherine Tate Appearing in Oh, Mary!?
Catherine Tate will play Mary Todd Lincoln at the Trafalgar Theatre from 18 January to 27 February 2027, for a strictly limited six-week engagement.
A Look Back at Catherine Tate's First West End Stint
Tate first donned Mary's signature ringlets in spring 2026, playing the role from late April until July. Her return gives audiences another opportunity to see the comedian take on Cole Escola's wildly unconventional interpretation of Abraham Lincoln's wife.
Which Actors Have Played Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! in London?
Since Oh, Mary! arrived in the West End, the role of Mary Todd Lincoln has been played by an impressive line-up of performers, including Mason Alexander Park, Catherine Tate, Cole Escola, Jinkx Monsoon, Lolly Adefope and, from 7 December 2026 to 16 January 2027; Jane Krakowski.
Now, Tate is preparing to don the iconic ringlets once again, returning to the Trafalgar Theatre for a six-week engagement from 18 January to 27 February 2027.
What Makes Oh, Mary! Such a Hit?
Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a riotously funny, dark comedy that turns the history books upside down. Set in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination, the play reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln as a frustrated, hard-drinking woman desperate to escape her miserable existence and reclaim her former glory as a cabaret star. Expect outrageous comedy, historical mischief and a First Lady unlike any you've encountered before.
Don't miss Catherine Tate returning to the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Book your Oh, Mary! tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.