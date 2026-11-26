She's back, and she's bringing those iconic ringlets with her! Catherine Tate is set to reprise her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Oh, Mary!, returning to the Trafalgar Theatre for six weeks from 18 January to 27 February 2027.

The much-loved comedian and actor previously took on the role during the show's London run from late April to July 2026. Now, following a succession of celebrated performers stepping into Mary's shoes, Tate is back for another stint as America's most gloriously dysfunctional First Lady.

Best known for creating and starring in The Catherine Tate Show, as well as playing Donna Noble in Doctor Who and Nellie Bertram in The Office (US), Tate brings her unmistakable comic timing to Cole Escola's outrageous Broadway hit.

When Is Catherine Tate Appearing in Oh, Mary!?

Catherine Tate will play Mary Todd Lincoln at the Trafalgar Theatre from 18 January to 27 February 2027, for a strictly limited six-week engagement.