Lolly Adefope to join the West End cast of Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln
Published on 10 August 2026
Summary
- Lolly Adefope joins the West End cast of Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln from 28 September to 5 December 2026
- The Ghosts, Shrill and This Time with Alan Partridge star follows Jinkx Monsoon, who plays Mary Todd Lincoln from 17 August to 26 September
- Cole Escola is currently starring for a limited summer run from 20 July to 15 August
Award-winning comedian and actor Lolly Adefope will join the West End cast of the smash-hit comedy Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln from 28 September to 5 December 2026.
Best known for her role as Kitty in the hit BBC comedy Ghosts, Lolly has also starred in the US comedy series Shrill, This Time with Alan Partridge and Miracle Workers, as well as appearing on Taskmaster.
Alongside her screen work, she has built a celebrated live comedy career, with acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, regular appearances at leading UK comedy venues and a reputation for creating a host of distinctive, brilliantly observed characters.
Lolly takes over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln following Jinkx Monsoon, who will play the role from 17 August to 26 September. The two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner is making her return to the role after previously playing Mary on Broadway.
Right now, Cole Escola stars in the West End production for a strictly limited four-week engagement from 20 July to 15 August. Escola wrote Oh, Mary! and originated the role of Mary Todd Lincoln on Broadway.
The role has become one of the most talked-about in the West End, with a succession of major comedy names bringing their own take to Escola's outrageous and wildly irreverent reimagining of America's First Lady. Mason Alexander Park originated the role in the West End, followed by Catherine Tate.
With huge demand for tickets, Oh, Mary! has already extended its West End run three times and now plays at the Trafalgar Theatre until 2 January 2027.
So, to recap, the role of Mary Todd Lincoln will be played by:
- Cole Escola: 20 July–15 August 2026
- Jinkx Monsoon: 17 August–26 September 2026
- Lolly Adefope: 28 September–5 December 2026
- Casting is still to be announced from 6 December 2026 to 2 January 2027
Book your tickets to Oh, Mary! today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.