Lolly Adefope to join the West End cast of Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln

is currently starring for a limited summer run from 20 July to 15 August

Award-winning comedian and actor Lolly Adefope will join the West End cast of the smash-hit comedy Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln from 28 September to 5 December 2026.

Best known for her role as Kitty in the hit BBC comedy Ghosts, Lolly has also starred in the US comedy series Shrill, This Time with Alan Partridge and Miracle Workers, as well as appearing on Taskmaster.

Alongside her screen work, she has built a celebrated live comedy career, with acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, regular appearances at leading UK comedy venues and a reputation for creating a host of distinctive, brilliantly observed characters.