Give the gift of choice with theatre gift vouchers, a flexible present for someone special to choose their own experience.

Looking for thoughtful Christmas gifts that go beyond the usual socks and chocolates? Give someone a theatre experience they'll remember, from magical festive outings to unforgettable West End shows. With our Black Friday theatre ticket deals , you can save up to 60% off tickets to over 70 West End shows, so what are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to get ahead of the Christmas shopping rush, find great prices and give someone something special to look forward to.

Festive Theatre Experiences to Enjoy This Christmas

Make the lead up to Christmas extra special with a festive theatre trip. Whether you're planning a family day out, a Christmas date night or a fun afternoon with friends, London's stages are full of seasonal shows and experiences to enjoy together. Book now, make the most of Black Friday theatre ticket offers and get your Christmas plans in the diary before December arrives.

All the shows featured in this guide are included in our Black Friday theatre sale, with discounts already at their best. Prices won't get any lower when Black Friday arrives, so now's the time to snap up your tickets before they're gone!

Festive Family Outings

Make magical memories with the whole family this Christmas. From beloved festive stories to spectacular dance productions and traditional pantomime, there's something to delight little ones and grown-ups alike. Enjoy the wintry magic of The Snowman , discover Matthew Bourne's enchanting Cinderella or enjoy the festive fun of Ebony Scrooge , a dance show with a seasonal twist.

For younger theatregoers, Peppa Pig's Big Family Show and The Smartest Giant in Town are perfect for a memorable family day out. You can also enjoy the traditional pantomime magic of Dick Whittington and His Cat , make Christmas extra special with Scrooge Christmas Extravaganza , or why not solve a festive mystery with Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas.

Looking for a festive evening out without the kids? Enjoy a Christmas theatre trip with your partner or round up your friends for a seasonal night on the town. Home Alone 2 brings a dose of Christmas nostalgia. For something a little more outrageous, head to Jack and the Beanstalk at Emerald Theatre for a drag pantomime packed with festive fun. And if you're planning a group outing, the adult version of Dick Whittington and His Cat makes a brilliant alternative to the traditional family panto.

Something a Little Different