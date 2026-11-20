Christmas Gifts and Experiences They'll Remember - with Black Friday Savings!
Published on 20 November 2026
Summary
- Discover festive theatre experiences in the Black Friday sale, perfect for memorable Christmas days out with family and friends.
- Find brilliant West End shows included in the Black Friday sale, making thoughtful Christmas gifts for theatre lovers.
- Give the gift of choice with theatre gift vouchers, a flexible present for someone special to choose their own experience.
Looking for thoughtful Christmas gifts that go beyond the usual socks and chocolates? Give someone a theatre experience they'll remember, from magical festive outings to unforgettable West End shows. With our Black Friday theatre ticket deals, you can save up to 60% off tickets to over 70 West End shows, so what are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to get ahead of the Christmas shopping rush, find great prices and give someone something special to look forward to.
Festive Theatre Experiences to Enjoy This Christmas
Make the lead up to Christmas extra special with a festive theatre trip. Whether you're planning a family day out, a Christmas date night or a fun afternoon with friends, London's stages are full of seasonal shows and experiences to enjoy together. Book now, make the most of Black Friday theatre ticket offers and get your Christmas plans in the diary before December arrives.
All the shows featured in this guide are included in our Black Friday theatre sale, with discounts already at their best. Prices won't get any lower when Black Friday arrives, so now's the time to snap up your tickets before they're gone!
Festive Family Outings
Make magical memories with the whole family this Christmas. From beloved festive stories to spectacular dance productions and traditional pantomime, there's something to delight little ones and grown-ups alike. Enjoy the wintry magic of The Snowman, discover Matthew Bourne's enchanting Cinderella or enjoy the festive fun of Ebony Scrooge, a dance show with a seasonal twist.
For younger theatregoers, Peppa Pig's Big Family Show and The Smartest Giant in Town are perfect for a memorable family day out. You can also enjoy the traditional pantomime magic of Dick Whittington and His Cat, make Christmas extra special with Scrooge Christmas Extravaganza, or why not solve a festive mystery with Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas.
Festive Date Nights and Nights Out with Friends
Looking for a festive evening out without the kids? Enjoy a Christmas theatre trip with your partner or round up your friends for a seasonal night on the town. Home Alone 2 brings a dose of Christmas nostalgia. For something a little more outrageous, head to Jack and the Beanstalk at Emerald Theatre for a drag pantomime packed with festive fun. And if you're planning a group outing, the adult version of Dick Whittington and His Cat makes a brilliant alternative to the traditional family panto.
Something a Little Different
For a Christmas outing with a twist, combine theatre with great food, music or an experience you won't find under the tree. The Fawlty Towers Dining Experience is perfect for fans of classic comedy, while The Choir of Man offers an uplifting night of music, friendship and feel-good entertainment.
West End Theatre Tickets: The Perfect Christmas Gift
For a Christmas present that's a little more memorable, give someone tickets to a West End show. Theatre makes a thoughtful gift for partners, parents, family and friends, offering more than just something to unwrap: it's an experience to share and something exciting to look forward to. And these Black Friday savings mean you can make their gift extra special without stretching your Christmas budget
Treat someone to a feel-good night out next year with Legally Blonde, surprise a family member with the magic of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or give a theatre-loving friend the chance to experience Hamilton. For fans of big-screen stories brought to life on stage, Harry Potter or The Hunger Games on Stage offer unforgettable theatrical adventures.
And if you're looking for a gift that's guaranteed to bring the laughs, The Play That Goes Wrong is a brilliant choice for anyone who loves a comedy night out.
With Black Friday theatre ticket deals, you can find great prices on Christmas presents now, giving you more time to enjoy the festive season and less last-minute shopping to worry about. Or, if you're looking for something a little different? Discover See It In Style, our collection of exclusive theatre tickets to some of London's most sought-after shows. From spectacular musicals to acclaimed productions, enjoy a special night at the theatre with tickets from just £40.
Give the Gift of Choice with Theatre Vouchers
Not sure which show they'd love most? Theatre gift vouchers are a thoughtful way to give someone the freedom to choose their own unforgettable experience.
Perfect for theatre lovers, hard-to-buy-for friends and family, or anyone who'd rather pick their own show, vouchers make a flexible Christmas present with something exciting to look forward to in the new year. Explore our theatre gift vouchers and give the gift of a memorable night out.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.