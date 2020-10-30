Cinderella Lloyd Webber musical releases first single "Bad Cinderella"

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The upcoming new Cinderella musical starring Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to arrive at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Spring 2021. Listen to the show's new single below.

First single released for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

The first single "Bad Cinderella" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's reimagined Cinderella musical has been released today, roughly 50 years after the release of ALW's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. Headlined by Carrie Hope Fletcher in the starring role, Cinderella The Musical is set to open next Spring! Don't miss it!

Carrie Hope Fletcher is the new Cinderella!

The iconic role is set to be portrayed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Addams Family (UK tours), and most recently Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre, in which she played Fantine. The singer and musical theatre actress is also a bestselling author and has a huge following on social media. She will be joined on stage at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Wicked Stepmother.

About Cinderella by Andrew Lloyd Webber

The 2021 production of Cinderella is a reinvention of the beloved, classic fairytale based on an idea by Emmy Award-nominated scriptwriter of Killing Eve Emerald Fennell. The musical boasts a brand-new score and lyrics from legendary composer and lyricist David Zippel.

Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre reunites West End impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously collaborated on the international hit and Olivier Award-winning musical adaptation of School of Rock plus the recently sold-out run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, the latter of which is set to return for an encore at the West End venue in Summer 2021.

Cinderella's lyricist David Zippel is a multi-award winner and is perhaps best known for his work on such major Broadway productions as City of AngelsThe Woman in White, The Goodbye Girl, and Liza at the Palace and has also lent his talent to the hit Disney films from the Disney Renaissance era, Hercules and Mulan, both of which earned Oscar nominations.

