Menu
Musicals Joseph

Joseph Tickets at the London Palladium, London

Joseph

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to the London Palladium in 2021!

408 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
3+
Running time
2hr (inc. interval)
Performance dates
1 July 2021 - 5 September 2021
Content
Children need to be able to sit in their own seat without any assistance
Special notice
Please Note: Full casting for the London Palladium 2021 run of Joseph has yet to be announced. Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Joseph and the Pharaoh respectively, however, the appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed for all performances.

Joseph Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (408 customer reviews)

Jens Stenbro

12 September 19

Amazing great show, top casting! (Only minus is the limited period of shows, I wish another period can be realized.)

Elina Elliah

20 August 19

Amazing show - would high recommend!

Next Available Performances of Joseph

TODAY is 28th August 2020

July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

Joseph news

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat West End run rescheduled to 2021 29/5/2020, 12pm
Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan confirmed to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Palladium 8/11/2019, 4.40pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to return in summer 2020 20/9/2019, 2pm
Full cast announced for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium 14/5/2019, 4pm

Tags:

MusicalFamily FriendlyCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsLGBT Gay FriendlyMother's DayWest End FavouritesPride in LondonBest family showsLW TheatresAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful GroupBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies