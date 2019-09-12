Joseph returns to the London Palladium in 2021; tickets available now!

Following a smash-hit sell-out season in 2019, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return to the London Palladium for a limited 10-week run in summer 2021!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

In a vigorous and lively reimagining of the record-breaking 90s London Palladium production, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic family musical is set to entertain a whole new generation of fans. The team behind the award-winning London Palladium pantomimes Dick Whittington and Snow White are bringing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat back to the London Palladium.

This colourful musical tells the story of Joseph who is gifted with a multi-coloured coat as a mark of his father’s favour. His eleven brothers are not impressed by Joseph’s coat or his prophetic dream and scheme to get rid of Joseph. Featuring songs across multiple musical styles Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs like "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door", and "Go, Go, Go, Joseph".

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat marks the first time that a musical collaboration between the dynamic team of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice was performed publicly. It was originally conceived of and presented as a 15-minute long piece for a London School and the next year released as a concept album in 1969.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, has long been a favourite of touring companies and school theatre groups. In 1999 Steven Pimlott's 1991 London Palladium production of the musical was turned into a film starring Donny Osmond and featuring Joan Collins.

Before its stunning 2019 run, the show was last seen in residence in the West End nearly a decade ago when the London Palladium production was restaged at the Adelphi Theatre with Lee Mead playing the titular character after being voted into the role by the public during BBC One’s Any Dream Will Do.

Besides always being among the most sought-after tickets for audiences, productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have a long history of wowing critics. Over the years, Joseph has garnered 6 Tony nominations and 7 Olivier Award nominations, including one win for Best Set Designer.

Who is in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

Full casting has yet to be announced for the 2021 season of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and it is uncertain if all of the cast from the 2019 London Palladium run will return to reprise their roles. However, it has been confirmed that Jac Yarrow will reprise his role as Joseph whilst Jason Donovan will also be returning to the role as Pharaoh.

The 2019 season of Joseph featured Sheridan Smith, the BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning actress, who returned to London's West End to breathe new life into the role of the Narrator. She was joined by Jason Donovan (Neighbours, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla) as the Pharaoh who returned to the show nearly 30 years after playing the title role at the London Palladium. The season marked the professional debut of Jac Yarrow playing the rainbow-clad Joseph, joining the long tradition of casting young newcomers in the role.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are sure to be in high demand so make sure to book early to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.