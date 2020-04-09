Dolly Parton's West End 9 to 5 musical celebrates a triumphant run, plus new cast album

The workers at Consolidated Industries are "furloughed" for now, but they'll get back to the grind soon enough for the upcoming tour of 9 to 5!

9 to 5 The Musical ends its 2019-2020 West End run early due to COVID-19

The show's executive producer Adam Speers celebrated the production's overwhelming critical and commercial success by stating: “On behalf of all the producers, we are so proud of the London cast and crew who have achieved so much. Co-writer Patricia Resnick, Director Jeff Calhoun and the team at ATG Productions worked with Dolly and [me] to create a show so full of humour, energy and of course great songs! It filled the audiences with joy, at a time we all really needed it and will do so again. Theatre is all about bringing people together and we are very excited to share the joy of 9 to 5 around the globe in 2021 and beyond.”

9 to 5 West End original cast recording now released on various streaming platforms and retail sites

If you're a London theatre fan looking for more ways to pass the time in quarantine, then be sure to check out the new 9 to 5 West End cast album, which was recorded live at the Savoy Theatre. The 9 to 5 OCR is available for download here and can also be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal and more. Don't be a backwoods barbie and get your strong cup of ambition today!

London 9 to 5 musical milestones

Since its big West End premiere last February, 9 to 5 has been seen by more than half a million people over a span of 450 performances. The musical was originally due to run for just six months but managed to captivate enough theatregoers to warrant not one, but two extensions during its West End run. In fact, the high ticket demand for 9 to 5 was so great that the production even toured 11 UK cities last autumn in conjunction with the London Savoy Theatre run.

Replica productions of 9 to 5 The Musical are already in the works for South Africa and Australia in 2021 and the show is currently in talks for a Canadian transfer and Asian run as well. The musical will also embark on yet another UK tour later this year.

The cast of 9 to 5 welcomed a number of famous faces amongst its ranks, including Amber Davies, David Hasselhoff, Louise Redknapp, Caroline Sheen, Bonnie Langford, Brian Conley, Natalie McQueen, and Chelsea Halfpenny.

Stay tuned for upcoming news on the 2020 tour of 9 to 5, including full production details, dates, and cast announcements.

What the West End cast and crew of 9 to 5 had to say about the show

Jeff Calhoun (Director): "The success of 9 to 5 on the West End has been a definite highlight of my career. Watching sold out audiences at the Savoy displaying such enthusiasm for our show will stay in my heart for a long time. There are few things as sacred as the relationship between an audience and a cast and I can’t wait to experience that bond again after these trying times. A huge thank you to everyone involved both on stage and backstage and to all the employees of the Savoy Theatre and the patrons who have filled the theatre over the past year."

Caroline Sheen (Violet Newstead): "9 to 5 was such an unexpected treat to be a part of. I joined a cast of strangers and they became some of my dearest friends, mainly thanks to the ethos of the producers, the sense of family and the joy of being in such a fun and exhilarating show. Just sublime. An honour and a thrill to have been a part of it."

David Hasselhoff (Franklin Hart Jr): "What a great ride, I tumbled outta bed and stumbled to the kitchen! Poured myself a cup of ambition! 9 to 5 - Great fun! Great cast!"

Louise Redknapp (Violet Newstead): "I can’t express how much I have loved being part of 9 to 5. From the entire cast, to the all the teams backstage at the theatre and most of all the fantastic audience that came and cheered along time and time again. Violet Newstead will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s now time to officially clock off."

Amber Davies (Judy Bernly): "This show changed my life. Its was an honour to work with Dolly and its been a dream to make so many friends and with work with incredible people. I am so proud and happy 9 to 5 was the show that brought me to the West End."

Patricia Resnick (Book's Writer): "Watching Londoners take 9 to 5 into their hearts over the past year has been one of the most prized joys of my life. I look forward to a time when we’ve come through the greatest challenge of the 21st century and can once again laugh, sing and be together in a theatre, one of the most incredible communal experiences known to the human race. Dolly and I can’t wait for you all to be able to join the 9 to 5 family again soon."

Chelsea Halfpenny (Judy Bernly): "The show has meant SO much to me. It has given me confidence and belief in myself, as it challenged me more than I ever thought it would. And the best part about it was that I met some of the nicest people who will be friends for life."

Natalie McQueen (Doralee Rhodes): "This journey has been one of a kind. To be a part of an original cast and to experience the wonderful things we got to do, made me feel incredibly lucky. I’m going to miss DD Doralee very much."

Bonnie Langford (Roz Keith): "It was fabulous to create Roz in 9 to 5 the Musical. To sing Dolly Parton’s music and hear the laughter and joy from the audiences at the Savoy Theatre night after night was a total privilege. I’m certain that the magic of live theatre will return soon and we can join together to share the fun again more than ever. Until then, we’ll just have to listen to the live recording and dance and sing upside down at home!"

Brian Conley (Franklin Hart Jr): "This has been one of the happiest shows I’ve ever worked in on and off stage. I can honestly say that the audience have given us a standing ovation every night of the week. It gives them everything they want. A great story, great songs, written by the Queen of country music and packed with comedy and love. One of my proudest moments was getting the chance to meet Dolly Parton not once, not twice, but three times."