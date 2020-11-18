Every little step I take… #LoveTheatreDay Nov 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal …is one step closer. Six months ago, I had my ‘theatre diary’ pretty much sewn up. The upcoming schedule included: Come from Away, Six, Hamilton, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, the list is pretty comprehensive and full. Walking through London’s West End on a regular basis during lockdown has only highlighted how much Theatre is missed, we are sat in the interval awaiting the rise of the curtain, along with the rush of adrenaline as we settle down for Act 2 to begin.

Pictured: The Jersey Boys are set to return in Spring 2021.

Now as it creeps closer to Christmas and the Panto and festivities begin to kick in, albeit, with socially distanced guidelines in full force, I am reminded what theatre means to me. Under normal circumstances, I would be meeting friends and listening to soundtracks in preparation for whatever show I had planned to see. It is noteworthy that I can still do that. The medium of Zoom or Whatsapp has made it all the easier for me to gather friends and indulge my love. I do miss getting to the box office, the ice creams in the interval, the mad dash for the toilet with its never-ending queues but every cloud has a silver lining! I am very grateful for Lin Manuel Miranda for releasing Hamilton onto Disney Plus earlier this year and it is one that I return to regularly, but nothing can replicate sitting the seats and waiting for the overture to begin.

Earlier in the year, Andrew Lloyd Webber released on his channels great classics such as The Phantom of the Opera (currently undergoing extensive works at Her Majesty’s Theatre), Cats, and long-gone favourites such as Whistle Down The Wind. The Theatre Café which is now firmly rooted in its home very close to the London Coliseum has an abundance of enticing theatre-based treats in which we can indulge whilst Shaftesbury Avenue et al is in the dark. Next year looks likely to hone in on what a difference the smell of greasepaint makes with Jersey Boys returning to the Trafalgar Theatre, the first in a line of many revamped and perhaps reworked shows to settle into their new homes.

For now, it is key to try to remember that ‘even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise’ as noted by Les Mis. Theatre, I miss you and warmly look forwarding to welcoming you back. Bravo!