First Look: Emilia Clarke in rehearsals for The Seagull Feb 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The big opening of Jamie Lloyd's star-studded production of Chekhov's The Seagull ⁠— freely adapted from the original source material by Anya Reiss (who's no stranger to the Russian playwright's works, i.e.Three Sisters, Uncle Vanya) ⁠— is fast approaching. Now with just two weeks ahead of the show's first performance at the Playhouse Theatre in London, a flock of first-look photos of Emilia Clarke and castmates in rehearsals have come flying in. Grab a sneak peek of the West End cast of The Seagull in rehearsals in our gallery below 👇

Images shot by © Marc Brenner



The Seagull cast in rehearsals ahead of Playhouse Theatre premiere!

Rehearsal shots have been released for the upcoming Playhouse Theatre production of The Seagull directed by Jamie Lloyd. The play stars Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in her West End debut as Nina alongside Daniel Monks as Konstantin, Danny Ashok as Medvedenko, Indira Varma as Arkadina, Patrick Robinson as Dorn, Robert Glenister as Sorin, Seun Shote as Shamrayev, Sophie Wu as Masha, Tamzin Outhwaite as Polina, and Tom Rhys Harries as Trigorin.

The Seagull Playhouse Theatre creative team

The new production of The Seagull is directed by West End maestro Jamie Lloyd (Pinter at the Pinter season) and features casting direction by Stuart Burt, composition and sound design by George Dennis, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, projection design by Duncan McLean, and props supervision by Fahmida Bakht.

The Seagull Playhouse Theatre tickets available from £39!

You won't want to miss this fantastic new production of The Seagull as part of Jamie Lloyd's groundbreaking new season that has featured the likes of James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac and will also soon star Jessica Chastain in her West End debut in the Frank McGuinness adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House this summer!