Emilia Clarke skyrocketed to fame playing silver locked Khalessi Daenerys Targaryen on HBO smash hit drama Game of Thrones. She now makes her West End debut playing Nina in The Seagull as part of Jamie Lloyd's new season at the Playhouse Theatre.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is set to make her West End debut in Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, Reiss’ interpretation uses modern language to present a new take on this darkly comedic classic.

Nina is looking for a way out of her circumstances. Fame and fortune wouldn’t be too bad, either. There’s a writer longing for recognition, an actress fighting against time. The isolated countryside home seems to be a place where hopes and dreams are torn and tattered, hearts are broken and there is no place to turn.

When there is no where to turn you might just have to turn on each other.

The Seagull cast and creatives

Award-winning actress Emilia Clarke has become an international super star thanks to her role on HBO’s megahit Game of Thrones. The actress has starred in blockbuster films like Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas. Clarke made her Broadway debut in 2013 as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She is set to make her West End debut in The Seagull this spring.

This adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull comes from playwright Anya Reiss. Reiss, whose debut work at London’s Royal Court made her the youngest writer have a play staged in the capital city, has adapted numerous of Chekhov’s plays including Uncle Vanya and Three Sisters. She has written many episodes of beloved television series EastEnders as well as several original plays including the award-winning Spur of the Moment and The Acid Test.

Jamie Lloyd directs this production as part of his Playhouse season of adaptations of classic texts. Olivier award winning director Lloyd is known for his work directing numerous Harold Pinter plays including his celebrated Pinter at the Pinter season. He has been the associate director of the Donmar Warehouse and and artistic director of a special project with Trafalgar Studios.

Jamie Lloyd Company’s Playhouse season

The Jamie Lloyd Company presents a year long season of freshly reimagined classic texts at London’s Playhouse Theatre. The season began with a new production of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy. The adaptation by Martin Crimp will play through 29 February. The Seagull is the third play of the season to be announced, but is set to premiere as the second show in the season following Cyrano de Bergerac.

The Seagull directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Anya Reiss is set to run at the Playhouse from 11 March to 30 May ahead of the announced third play of the season, A Doll’s House.

A Doll’s House is set to be the third play of the Jamie Lloyd Company season and will run at the Playhouse theatre from 10 June to 5 September. The show is set to star Jessica Chastain and tickets are expected to go on sale in January 2020.

Star Emilia Clarke brings Anya Reiss' modernisation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull at London's Playhouse Theatre this spring. The Seagull comes to London for 8 weeks only starting March 2020!