First Look: London ENO production of Carmen at The Coliseum Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The 2019/20 ENO season is beginning to heat up with the release of first-look production photos of Georges Bizet's Carmen alongside a breathtaking video of Lithuanian operatic mezzo-soprano Justina Gringytė performing the famed aria "Habanera." Carmen is now playing a strictly limited run at the London Coliseum until 27 February 2020. Take a look at the cast in our gallery below.

Carmen must end 27 February 2020!

Calixto Bieito's spectacular West End production of Carmen explores the relationships between the sexes set during the tail-end of Franco's regime in the 1970s. The Bizet opera is one of the most popular and widely staged operas of all time and will often be seen in the repertoire's of opera houses all around the world.

The tale of a woman craving love whilst invoking a hunger in the men that surround her is as captivating as it is consuming. The brilliant score is backed by a clever libretto from Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac, resulting in a piece that is bursting at the seams with infectious rhythms and melodies.

Carmen 2020 ENO cast

The 2020 London Coliseum production of Carmen stars Justina Gringyte in the titular role alongside Sean Panikkar as José, David Butt Philip as José on 25 and 27 Feb, Ashley Riches as Escamillio, Nardus Williams as Micaela, Keel Watson as Zuniga, Alex Otterburn as Morales, Ellie Laugharne as Frasquita, Samantha Price as Mercedes, Matthew Durkan as Dancairo, and John Findon as Remendado.

Carmen 2020 ENO creative team

The ENO production of Carmen is conducted by Valentina Peleggi and is directed by Jamie Manton with original direction by Calixto Bieito. It features set design by Alfons Flores, costume design by Merce Paloma, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and an English translation by Christopher Cowell.

Carmen London Coliseum tickets available from £24 and up!

Don't miss one of the greatest operas of all time, sung live in English on the London Coliseum stage. Carmen starring Justina Gringyte is only playing for a limited time, so be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best available seats now whilst stocks last!