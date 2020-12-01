First Look: Samantha Barks graces the stage as Elsa ahead of Frozen's West End premiere Dec 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels First-look photos of Samantha Barks in full Frozen frocks while taping the Royal Variety Show have been unthawed. Perhaps best known for playing Éponine in the 2012 musical film adaptation of Les Misérables, Barks is set to originate the West End role of Elsa and is already turning heads with her brilliant and sparkly costume. Her run as the iconic Disney character is expected to begin at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 2 April 2021.

Pictured : Samantha Barks as Elsa at the Royal Variety Performance

© Matt Frost / THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE 2020 Tuesday 8th December 2020 on ITV.



Samantha Barks to appear on ITV's Royal Variety Show next week

Die-hard Frozen fans hoping to get a teaser before the show opens next year have finally got a first look of Samantha Barks as Elsa. The actress was filming her part on the upcoming Royal Variety Show, which is set to be broadcast on ITV on 8 December 2020. Starring alongside Barks in Frozen The Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London is Steph McKeon as Anna.



Who is starring on the Royal Variety Show on ITV next week?

The Royal Variety Show will see Samantha Barks joined by Hairspray co-stars Michael Ball and Marisha Wallace; this year's Olivier Awards host Jason Manford (Curtains); and Sheridan Smith (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). The programme was filmed in front of a live virtual audience at the Blackpool Winter Gardens in Lancashire, England and will also feature Gary Barlow (Take That musical The Band), Celeste, Melanie C, and Steps.

Be sure to tune into the Royal Variety Show next week on ITV!