The original Broadway production of Hairspray The Musical is set to return to London's West End. The musical will open at the London Coliseum on 22 April 2021 for a limited run, which will mark more than 10 years since Hairspray has been seen on the London theatre stage. Tickets for the West End revival of Hairspray are in incredibly high demand as the show will once again star musical theatre sensation Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad, who reprises the role from his 2007-2009 Shaftesbury Theatre run. The iconic musical is set to have an extended 19-week run from 22 April 2021 to 28 August 2021.

The record-breaking 2007 Shaftesbury Theatre production of Hairspray The Musical took the West End by storm and now this showstopping piece will return to the stage in Spring 2021 with Michael Ball set to reprise his critically acclaimed role. The West End production of Hairspray received an astonishing 11 Olivier Award nominations, breaking current theatre records at the time. It ended up winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical as well as Best Actor (Michael Ball) and Best Actress (Leanne Jones) and we can already "hear the bells" for a 2022 awards sweep!

Hairspray West End 2021 cast

Set to join Michael Ball* in the main cast of the 2021 production of Hairspray is Lizzie Bea (Kinky Boots, UK Tour) as Tracy Turnblad and Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Motormouth. Comedian Paul Merton makes his West End musical debut as Wilbur Turnblad along with Rita Simons as Velma von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Read here for the extended Hairspray casting announcement.

! PLEASE NOTE : Michael Ball will NOT be performing on the following dates: 4 May at 7.30pm, 11 May at 7.30pm, 22 June at 7.30pm, 29 June at 7.30pm, 6th July at 7.30pm, 3 August at 7.30pm, 17 August at 7.30pm, and 24 August at 7.30pm. Michael Ball is otherwise scheduled to appear in the show on all other dates however please be advised that the appearance of any actor cannot be 100% guaranteed.



What is the Hairspray musical about?

Hairspray is set in Baltimore and tells the tale of Tracy Turnblad, an aspiring young dancer who lands a part on The Corny Collins Show and ends up becoming a household name overnight. The stage musical is based on John Waters' hit 1988 cult classic that starred the late Divine as Edna Turnblad and Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad.

Hairspray musical soundtrack – wigs will go flying

Hairspray The Musical features brilliant music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by both Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The show’s most notable numbers include the big showstopping opener, ‘Good Morning Baltimore’, as well as ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ and ‘Big Blonde and Beautiful’. These uplifting tracks will leave you feeling good from start to finish, even as the show’s emotions ride up and down like a wild rollercoaster.

