Musicals Hairspray

Hairspray Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

Hairspray

You just can't stop the beat! Hairspray is still coming to London's West End April 2021.

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
2hr 15min (including interval)
Performance dates
22 April 2021 - 28 August 2021
Content
Strobe lighting is used several times during the performance.
Special notice
If you have tickets for the previously scheduled runs and need to exchange them for the autumn run, please email our customer service team on [email protected] with your booking reference and preferred performance (date and time). CAST NOTICE: Michael Ball will NOT be performing on the following dates: 7.30pm 4 May, 7.30pm 11 May, 7.30pm 22 June, 7.30pm 29 June, 7.30pm 6th July, 7.30pm 3 August, 7.30pm 17 August, and 7.30pm 24 August. Michael Ball is otherwise scheduled to appear in all other dates however the appearance of any actor cannot be guaranteed.

Next Available Performances of Hairspray

TODAY is 28th August 2020

April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021

Who appears in Hairspray

Matt Nalton

Amy West
Nick James

Christopher Howell
Faye Thomas

Hannah Grace Lawson
Matthew Murphy

Marisha Wallace

Motormouth

Michael Shelford

Mireia Mambo
Gabriel Mokake

Nicholas Collier
AnemoneProjectors

Rita Simons
Aunt Agatha (Wikimedia Commons)

Michael Ball
Ruth Crafer

Michael Vinsen
Jennie Scott

Dermot Canavan
Chris Mann

Lizzie Bea
Dan Meadows

Ashley Samuels
Nicholas Dawkes

Lori Haley Fox

Hairspray news

Musical stars to perform new concert series Tonight at the London Coliseum 29/7/2020, 10.15am
London Hairspray tickets 2021 now on sale! 28/7/2020, 1pm
Hairspray at the London Coliseum reschedules its run to 2021 26/6/2020, 10.10am
Spotlight on Marisha Wallace: star of ENO's new Hairspray revival this autumn 5/5/2020, 2pm

Tags:

