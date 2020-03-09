First Look: The cast of Sleepless: A Musical Romance in rehearsals

Sleepless musical cast now in rehearsals!

Jay McGuiness is on a Tom Hanks roll! After starring in last year's BIG based on the film that starred Hanks, McGuiness is now in rehearsals to take on another iconic Tom Hanks role: Sam Baldwin from the hit rom-com Sleepless in Seattle (1993).

Sleepless full cast and creative team

Also starring in the lead cast of Sleepless are Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Jake Sharp as Rob, and Tania Mathurin as Becky. The children's role of Jonah will be shared by Jack Reynolds, Mikey Colville, and Theo Collis. The cast is completed by Annie Wensak, Benjamin Wong, Charlie Bull, Christie-Lee Crosson, Colin Burnicle, Dominique Planter, Gary Murphy, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, and Ross McLaren.

The Sleepless musical is directed by Morgan Young and features casting by Sarah Bird CDG and Michael Donovan CSA, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting design by Ken Billington, musical direction by Chris Walker, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, set design by Morgan Large, video design by Ian William Galloway, and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey.

Don't miss the highly anticipated return of the Sleepless in Seattle musical, which is set to open in just a few weeks. Hurry and book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance today to secure the best seats at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last.