Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh to star in Sleepless: A Musical Romance Feb 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Feb 17, 2020) Based on the beloved hit film Sleepless in Seattle starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the new musical adaptation, Sleepless, is set to win our hearts all over again. Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh will be reuniting to star in the production set to open at the new venue Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The world premiere will begin previews from 24 March with its official opening night set for 1 April 2020. Read below for the full casting announcement…

Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh will star in Sleepless: A Musical Romance

The full cast of London’s Sleepless: A Musical Romance

Jay McGuiness, of boyband, The Wanted, and Strictly Come Dancing winning fame, stole our hearts just last year in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at London’s Dominion Theatre. Once again, McGuiness will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks for another film turn staged musical adaptation and will play the lead role of Sam. His other recent theatre credits include Rip It Up – The 60s (Garrick Theatre) where he wowed audiences once again with his dance moves.

Joining Jay McGuiness, after starring in Big The Musical together, is Kimberley Walsh who will play the role of Annie! Walsh rose to fame as a member of hit girl group Girl’s Aloud, and like McGuiness is a Strictly Come Dancing alumni. Her acting career has seen her star on stage, as well as the big and small screen. Her theatre credits include Shrek The Musical, Elf the Musical and Sweet Charity.

Also starring in Sleepless: A Musical Romance is Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. The cast will be completed by Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong. Sharing the role of Jonah will be Theo Collis, Mikey Colville and Jack Reynolds.

Sleepless creative team

Sleepless: A Musical Romance will be directed by Morgan Young (White Christmas, Elf, Big) and will feature set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting design by Ken Billington and video design by Ian William Galloway. It will also showcase orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker. Completing the creative team is Richard Mawbey with wig and hair design and Sarah Bird CDG and Michael Donovan CSA with casting. A 12-piece jazz orchestra will also form a part of the creative team.

The Sleepless world premiere will be presented by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd. David Shor and Marc Toberoff.

What is Sleepless: A Musical Romance about?

Sleepless is based on the classic rom-com Sleepless in Seattle; this new romantic musical will tell the heart-warming story of the recently widowed Sam who moves to Seattle with his eight-year-old son Jonah. Sam is forced to speak live on air when Jonah phones a radio show; sharing the tale of his broken heart and sleepless nights following the tragic death of his wife. This results in Sam becoming one of the most sought-after men in America as well as the focus of a news story idea from journalist Annie. Jonah’s aim: to bring the pair together.

The world premiere of Sleepless: A Musical Romance opens in London this Spring!

Sleepless tickets are now booking from 24 March until 3 May 2020. The new musical will have its world premiere at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and will star Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh. Be sure to book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance now and secure you’re the best available seats for this unmissable new production.