First Look: The girls of SIX The Musical rock it out at the Lyric Theatre Dec 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels First-look production shots for SIX The Musical have been unveiled as the hit show continues to amaze audiences in its temporary run at London's Lyric Theatre before the show is expected to return to its original West End home at the Arts Theatre next year.

West End musical smash SIX bedazzles audiences at the Lyric Theatre

SIX is currently playing a strictly limited, socially distanced, COVID-secure run at the Lyric Theatre in London as was among one of the first major West End musicals to re-open since theatres were forced to shut down earlier this March. Changes to the show include some fresh costume re-designs and new set elements that were originally planned for the Broadway transfer.

About SIX in the West End

Actresses Alexia McIntosh, Cherelle Jay, Collette Guitart, Courtney Bowman, Danielle Steers, Hana Stewart, Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Natalie Paris, Sophie Isaacs, and Zara Macintosh have all returned to the show, which is written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.

The show features casting by Pearson Casting, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, musical direction by Katy Richardson, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, set design by Emma Bailey, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, associate choreography by Freya Sands, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.