First Look: The Prince of Egypt production shots released for Dominion Theatre run

The Prince of Egypt West End production photos © DWA LLC, taken by Tristram Kenton



The Prince of Egypt first-look production images released!

The critically acclaimed music has recently extended its run in London's West End with seven weeks of additional performances now booking until 31 October 2020.

The Prince of Egypt cast list, Dominion Theatre

The 43-strong original London cast is led, from A-Z, by Adam Pearce as Hotep, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Joe Dixon as Seti, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Luke Brady as Moses, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, and Tanisha Spring as Nefertari.

The cast also features ensemble members Adam Filipe, Alice Readie, Carly Miles, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Christian Alexander Knight, Christopher Short, Danny Becker, Danny Williams, Felipe Bejarano, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jay Marsh, Jessica Lee, Joe Atkinson, Kalene Jeans, Molly Smith, Natalie Green, Niko Wirachman, Oliver Lidert, Pàje Campbell, Rachael Ireson, Ricardo Walker, Sam Oladeinde, Sasha Woodward, Scott Maurice, Simbi Akande, and Soophia Foroughi.

The roles of Leah, Young Hebrew Girl, and Young Miriam are shared by Hannah Selk, Iman Pabani, and Mia Lakha whilst the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are shared by Jonah Collier, Leo Babet, and Taylor Jenkins.

The Prince of Egypt full creative team for Dominion Theatre run

The Prince of Egypt musical boasts ten new numbers written by composer Stephen Schwartz (Rags, Wicked) as well as five hit songs from the original 1998 film, including "Deliver Us", "All I Ever Wanted", and "When You Believe", the last of which was famously performed by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey and won the 1999 Academy Award® for Best Original Song.

The stage musical is directed by Scott Schwartz and features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, choreography by Sean Cheesman, casting by Jim Arnold, children's casting by Verity Naughton, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, illusion design by Chris Fisher, lighting design by Mike Billings, musical direction by Dave Rose, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, projection design by Jon Driscoll, set design by Kevin Depinet, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The Prince of Egypt now booking until 31 October 2020!

Book your tickets for The Prince of Egypt early to secure the best seats at London's Dominion Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last.