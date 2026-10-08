Florian Zeller’s Smash-Hit Comedy The Truth Returns to the West End Next Summer

Following its hugely successful West End run earlier this year, Florian Zeller’s The Truth is returning to London next summer, with its star-studded cast reuniting for a strictly limited season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Stephen Mangan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee reprise their roles in this wickedly funny and sharply observed comedy about love, lies and the stories we tell ourselves. Directed by Lindsay Posner, with a translation by Christopher Hampton, The Truth explores what happens when trust breaks down and everyone has something to hide.