Florian Zeller’s Smash-Hit Comedy The Truth Returns to the West End Next Summer
Published on 8 October 2026
Summary
- Stephen Mangan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee reunite for the acclaimed comedy.
- Following a sell-out West End run, The Truth returns for a strictly limited 12-week season.
- Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from Thursday 29 July 2027.
Following its hugely successful West End run earlier this year, Florian Zeller’s The Truth is returning to London next summer, with its star-studded cast reuniting for a strictly limited season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.
Stephen Mangan, Ardal O’Hanlon, Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee reprise their roles in this wickedly funny and sharply observed comedy about love, lies and the stories we tell ourselves. Directed by Lindsay Posner, with a translation by Christopher Hampton, The Truth explores what happens when trust breaks down and everyone has something to hide.
At the centre of the story is Michel, who is having an affair with his best friend’s wife while trying to convince himself that honesty is overrated. As the lies begin to unravel, the truth becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from fiction.
With its irresistible combination of sharp comedy, psychological insight and a brilliant ensemble cast, The Truth promises another unmissable West End season.
Book your tickets now for The Truth at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with performances beginning Thursday 29 July 2027
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.