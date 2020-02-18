Full cast announced for Clybourne Park at the Park Theatre Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Full casting for the tenth-anniversary production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park has been announced. The play — which is noted for winning both an Olivier and Pulitzer Award — opens for previews at London's Park Theatre on 25 March and will hold a press night on 30 March 2020. The revival is considered to be a highlight of the new 2019/2020 Park Theatre season.

Who is starring in Clybourne Park London revival?

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris. The Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning play is set to star Michael Fox (All In A Row) as Jim/Tom, Royal Ballet dancer Eric Underwood as Albert/Kevin, Imogen Stubbs (Things I Know To Be True) as Bev/Kathy, Alisha Bailey (Chewing Gum) as Francine/Lena, Andrew Langtree (Sky in original London cast of Mamma Mia!) as Karl/Steve, Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter in EastEnders, Ruby Spark in Casualty) as Betsy/Lindsey, and Richard Lintern (Netflix's The Crown, frequent RSC and National Theatre thespian) as Russ/Dan.

Clybourne Park 2020 creative team

The play is directed by Artistic Director of :Delirium: Theatre Oliver Kaderbhai and features costume and set design by James Turner, casting by Lucy Casson, sound design by Will Tonna, and lighting design by Zia Bergin-Holly.

About the play Clybourne Park and 2020 revival production

The Bruce Norris play explores themes of gentrification and the demographic changes that occur in a suburban neighbourhood over time. With the story centring on the same house over the span of several decades, the Clybourne Park plot opens with white couple Russ and Bev selling their house to the first black family in the neighbourhood following the untimely death of their son.

The story then slips decades into the future when Clybourne Park is now a predominantly black neighbourhood. The roles are reversed when a white couple is looking to buy the same house, begging the question: are the same issues of community showdown still present behind the facade of a single-family home?

The Off West End Clybourne Park revival is booking from 25 March until 2 May 2020 at the Park Theatre in London. The play received its UK premiere back in 2010 at the Royal Court Theatre in a production directed by Dominic Cooke — who was recently announced to be directing the forthcoming Bob Marley bio-musical, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story, starring Arinzé Kene .

Clybourne Park has received numerous major theatre awards, including the 2011 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play, the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play.

Backed by a talented cast and set to run at the Park Theatre in London for just five weeks only, you'll certainly want to get your hands on Clybourne Park tickets early to secure the best seats whilst you can! Loosely based on true events that took place in Chicago and written as a spin-off to A Raisin in the Sun, this groundbreaking piece offers a gripping story that will leave you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.