    Mamma Mia! Tickets at the Novello Theatre, London

    Mamma Mia!

    Here we go again! Don't miss this smash hit featuring your favourite ABBA songs!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. This production is recommended for ages 5+
    Running time
    2hr 35min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 19 September 2020.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

    Nicola

    12 hours ago

    Absolutely fantastic show!!! We had restricted view seats but only had to lean slightly forward for a great view of the stage. Would highly recommend

    Corina

    22 hours ago

    I cannot imagine any show better!

